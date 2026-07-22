MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Dodgers-Phillies, White Sox-Rangers, more

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after trading at least $25. Two division leaders are set to clash when the White Sox host the Rangers, and the Dodgers and Phillies are meeting with a series win on the line. Here, we break down the best MLB trades you can make at Kalshi on Wednesday using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up here to get up to $500 in bonus credits with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Wednesday, July 22

Dodgers to win vs. Phillies ($0.54)

Rays to win vs. Blue Jays ($0.50)

Braves to win vs. Padres ($0.53)

White Sox vs. Rangers more than 7.5 runs ($0.51)

Dodgers to win vs. Phillies

After a 10-7 matchup went Philly's way on Monday, the Dodgers took Tuesday's matchup 2-1, setting up an epic rubber match on Wednesday. These are two of the top teams in the National League, and this very well could be an NLDS or even NLCS matchup when we revisit things in October. Two veterans will take to the hill, with the Phillies starting right-hander Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA) against Dodgers lefty Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.81 ERA). The model likes the Dodgers to win and take the series as they emerge victorious in 59% of simulations, a result that's trading at 54 cents a share at Kalshi. Trade on Dodgers-Phillies at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a sign-up bonus up to $500:

Rays to win vs. Blue Jays

We've been waiting all year for the Blue Jays to kick it into high gear after a slow start and a ton of injuries, but Toronto now finds itself at the bottom of the AL East standings with Boston red hot and Baltimore playing well of late, too. The Rays continue to sit atop the AL East, and they can secure a series win and set up a potential four-game sweep when they face the Jays on Wednesday. Griffin Jax (5-7, 4.08 ERA) goes for Tampa Bay against Toronto's Braydon Fisher (3-3, 3.65 ERA). The Rays win in 51% of model simulations, and a Tampa Bay victory is 50 cents at Kalshi. Trade on Rays vs. Blue Jays at Kalshi on Wednesday with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Braves to win vs. Padres



The Braves had one of the biggest division leads in all of baseball for much of the year, but the Phillies are right on their heels as Atlanta is now just two games up in the NL East. The Braves took Monday's series opener 3-2 over the Padres, who bounced back with an 8-3 win of their own on Tuesday as they look to get their offense going. Atlanta will hand the ball to lefty Martin Perez (6-6, 3.54 ERA) while San Diego will start Michael King (6-7, 3.34 ERA). The Braves win in nearly 60% of the model's simulations, and that's trading at 53 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Braves vs. Padres with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in bonus funds:

Rangers to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. White Sox



We've got a big-time American League rubber match set for Wednesday when the White Sox and Rangers meet. Texas has a slim half-game lead over Seattle in the AL West after the Rangers won Tuesday and the Mariners lost, while Chicago is tied with Cleveland atop the AL Central. These two division leaders traded wins to begin this three-game set, and someone will walk away with a notable series win when the day is all said and done. Two lefties take to the hill on Wednesday, with Anthony Kay (6-4, 4.24 ERA) starting for Chicago and Tyler Alexander (1-1, 2.79) going for Texas. The model thinks Texas will at least keep things close here as they win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs in 67% of simulations, a result that's currently 63 cents per share at Kalshi. Make your trades on White Sox vs. Rangers on Wednesday with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: