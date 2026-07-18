MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Dodgers-Yankees, more on Saturday

With 15 MLB games on the schedule for Saturday, July 18, it's a great day for baseball fans to check out the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 trading bonus when they make $15+ in trades. There are some very intriguing games in the evening this Saturday, including a potential World Series preview between the Yankees and Dodgers and the Mariners hosting the Giants, among others. Here, we break down the best MLB trades available at Kalshi on Saturday using the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Saturday, July 18

Dodgers to win vs. Yankees

Mariners to win vs. Giants

Angels to win vs. Tigers

Dodgers to win vs. Yankees

It looked like the Yankees were in control of a tight matchup with the Dodgers on Friday, but Aaron Boone's decision to stick with Gerrit Cole after a mound visit bit the team as Cole allowed a two-run shot to Max Muncy, which was the deciding factor in a 2-1 Los Angeles win. Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA) starts for the Dodgers against Yankees lefty Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.15 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Dodgers winning in 54% of simulations, a result that's priced at 50 cents a share at Kalshi. Trade on Dodgers-Yankees at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Mariners to win vs. Giants

The Mariners limped into the All-Star Break, and they started the first half with a whimper, falling to the Giants 7-0 on Friday and mustering just two hits. Seattle enters Saturday now 1.5 games back of Texas in the AL West. Saturday's matchup is an intriguing pitching matchup with Giants ace Logan Webb (5-7, 3.86 ERA) starting against 2025 All-Star Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.23 ERA). The Mariners win in 59% of the model's simulations, and a Seattle win is 56 cents per share at Kalshi.

Angels to win vs. Tigers

The Tigers had a dreadful month of May, but they've quietly played much better ball of late and are not too far out in the AL Wild Card race despite being seven games under .500. They'll look to move up the standings when ace Tarik Skubal (5-5, 3.09 ERA) gets the start against the Angels' Grayson Rodriguez (3-2, 7.55 ERA). The Tigers took Game 1 on Friday, but the model sees value on the Angels on Saturday as they win in 40% of simulations, a result that's priced at 36 cents a share at Kalshi. Trade on Angels vs. Tigers using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus: