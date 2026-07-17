MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for White Sox-Jays, Reds-Rockies, more on Friday

Sports fans interested in making predictions for MLB matchups have a loaded slate on Friday and can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus when they make $15+ in trades. The Mets and Phillies played Thursday, but every other team is in action for the first time after the All-Star break, and the Rays will play two in Boston in a doubleheader with the Red Sox. Among the other games are Dodgers vs. Yankees, Marlins vs. Brewers and Rangers vs. Braves. We're using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, to look at the best trades for the Friday MLB schedule on Kalshi. Sign up here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Friday, July 17

Pirates to win vs. Guardians

Pittsburgh swept the first-place Brewers in three games (one was postponed) to close the first half, but they remain 9.5 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central. Cleveland is tied for the lead in the AL Central and won four in a row before the break. Pittsburgh sends out right-hander Jared Jones (1-1, 4.37 ERA) to face Guardians righty Gavin Williams (10-4, 3.81). The SportsLine model has the Pirates winning in 56% of its simulations, and you can make this trade on Kalshi at just $0.47 per share. Trade on Pirates-Guardians at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

White Sox vs. Blue Jays more than 8.5 runs

Chicago is tied for the AL Central lead and swept the Athletics on the back of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Red Sox. Now they face a Toronto team that is in last place in the AL East and has lost five of its past eight games. Left-hander Anthony Kay (6-4, 4.23 ERA) is expected to get the start for Chicago, and he is scheduled to face right-hander Spencer Miles (4-1, 2.85). The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 8.5 combined runs in 70.4% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can make that trade at $0.50 per share. Trade on White Sox vs. Blue Jays at Kalshi on Friday with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Astros to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Orioles

It's a battle of right-handers as Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.09 ERA) is set to go for the Orioles against Houston's Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.14). The Astros are four games under .500 but sit just three games back in the AL West. Baltimore has lost the same number of games but is 11.5 behind the Rays in the AL East. Houston has lost three of its past four, while the Orioles closed the first half with four consecutive victories. The Astros are losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning) in a whopping 75% of the SportsLine model's simulations. You can make this trade just $0.64 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Astros vs. Orioles using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Reds to win vs. Rockies

Cincinnati has lost six of its past nine and will send out right-hander Brady Singer (3-9, 4.72 ERA) to open the second half. Righty Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 3.00), one of the team's top prospects, is set to go for Colorado. Hughes allowed three runs and struck out seven in his debut last week. Only two teams in MLB have a worse record than the Rockies, who are 22.5 games behind in the NL West and have lost four of their past five. The SportsLine model has the Reds winning in 60% of its simulations, and you can make this trade on Kalshi at just $0.47 per share. Make your trades on Reds vs. Rockies at Kalshi on Friday using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus: