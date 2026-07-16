MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Mets vs. Phillies on Thursday

Sports fans interested in making predictions for Mets vs. Phillies on Thursday can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus when they make $15+ in trades. We'll use the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, to highlight the best trades for this contest on Kalshi. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Mets vs. Phillies on Thursday

Phillies to win vs. Mets

Mets-Phillies fewer than 9.5 runs

Phillies to win vs. Mets

Both of these teams were expected to be contenders in the NL this season. That has not been the case for the Mets, who sit at the bottom of the NL East division and might become sellers at the trade deadline. The Phillies have made a big surge over the last month and change, sitting just two games behind the Atlanta Braves at the top of the division. Philadelphia has won two in a row, and will try to keep those winning ways going. The SportsLine model has the Phillies prevailing in 54% of simulations and you can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.55 per share. Trade on Mets vs. Phillies at Kalshi on Thursday using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Mets-Phillies less than 9.5 runs

Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA) gets the call for the Mets, while the Phillies give the ball to Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.75 ERA). Scott is coming off a strong performance where he dealt five scoreless innings, and he allowed just two runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance against the Phillies. Nola has been roughed up a bit this season but has only allowed five runs across his last two outings. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring fewer than 9.5 combined runs in 50.4% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can make that trade at $0.51 per share. Trade on Mets vs. Phillies at Kalshi on Thursday using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus: