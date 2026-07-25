MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top Saturday trades for Yankees-Phillies, Mariners-Rangers

With a loaded MLB slate on Saturday, headlined by games like Yankees at Phillies at 6:05 p.m. ET, baseball fans can utilize the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus once they make $25+ in trades. Here, we break down the top trades available at Kalshi for Saturday's MLB slate using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Sign up here with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a bonus:

Best MLB trades for Saturday, July 25

Yankees to win vs. Phillies

Rays to win vs. Guardians

Pirates to win vs. Cubs

Rangers to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

Yankees to win vs. Phillies

The Yankees picked up their second straight shutout win, this time against the Phillies in a 1-0 affair on Friday. Cam Schlittler dominated with 12 strikeouts over 7 1/3 scoreless frames, outdueling All-Star Jesus Luzardo, who allowed one run over seven innings of work. Lefty Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.40 ERA) will start for New York on Saturday while Brian Keller will either start or work as the bulk guy for Philly. New York wins in 57% of the SportsLine model's sims, and a Yankees win is priced at 54 cents a share at Kalshi. Trade on Yankees-Phillies with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rays to win vs. Guardians

The Rays dominated the series opener in this battle of playoff contenders on Friday, winning 11-3 behind a strong performance from the bottom of the lineup. Tampa Bay is trying to hold of the Yankees atop the AL East while Cleveland is trying to catch Chicago in the Central. Tanner Bibee (4-9. 3.86 ERA) will go for Cleveland while Tampa Bay sends Nick Martinez (9-2, 2.59 ERA) to the hill aiming for a series win. The Rays win in 58% of simulations, which is trading at 53 cents per share. Trade on Guardians-Rays and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Pirates to win vs. Cubs

Despite having one of the best run differentials in the National League, the Pirates find themselves two games out of a Wild Card spot entering Saturday after falling 3-2 to the Cubs on Friday. Chicago holds the top NL Wild Card spot entering the weekend. The Pirates will hope to get a standout performance from ace Paul Skenes (9-8, 3.43 ERA), last year's Cy Young winner, while the Cubs will start lefty Shota Imanaga (6-8, 3.91 ERA). The Pirates win in 56% of the model's sims, a result that's priced at 55 cents per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Cubs vs. Pirates:

Rangers to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

The Rangers swatted two home runs and took Friday's series opener 5-4 over the Mariners to extend their AL West lead to 1.5 games. They can at the very least wrap up a series split on Saturday night when veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.21 ERA) gets the nod against Seattle's Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.16 ERA). The Rangers win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs in 65% of model simulations, a result that's 63 cents a share on Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when you make $25+ in trades on Saturday using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: