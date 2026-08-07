MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Braves-Yankees, Astros-Padres on Friday

Baseball fans can take in a full 15-game schedule on the diamond on Friday, and those interested in making trades at one of the best prediction market apps can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus. We'll go over the best trades you can make on Kalshi for Friday's games using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, which is among the best prediction market promos.

Best MLB trades for Friday, Aug. 7

Braves to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees ($0.61)

Athletics-Red Sox fewer than 8.5 runs ($0.51)

Padres to win vs. Astros ($0.54)

Diamondbacks to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers ($0.50)

Braves vs. Yankees: Braves to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.61)

Atlanta has won eight in a row to create some much-needed separation at the top of the NL East, and the Braves will try to translate their home dominance to the road when they meet the Yankees on Friday. They'll face former Atlanta ace Max Fried (4-3, 3.12 ERA), who allowed just one run in his last appearance against the Cubs. Atlanta is giving the ball to Tyler Mahle (3-9, 5.13 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Braves winning, or losing by fewer than 1.5 runs, in 70% of simulations. On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.61 per share. Trade on Braves-Yankees at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Athletics vs. Red Sox: Fewer than 8.5 runs ($0.51)

Boston has been the hottest team in baseball, winning eight in a row and 26 of their last 29. The Red Sox have been a great road team, and they'll hope to keep that trend going against the Athletics on Friday. The A's are giving the ball to Jack Perkins (2-7, 6.72 ERA), while the Red Sox send out Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.30 ERA). Despite Perkins' ERA, the SportsLine model has these teams scoring fewer than 8.5 runs in 57% of simulations. That trade is $0.51 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Athletics-Red Sox using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Astros vs. Padres: Padres to win ($0.54)

The Padres are back above .500 and are hoping their trade deadline activity will propel them to the postseason. One of those moves will be on display Friday as Robbie Ray (10-6, 3.08 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego against Houston. The Astros are in a heated AL West division battle themselves, and will counter in this clash with Ronel Blanco (0-1, 7.36 ERA). The SportsLine model sees San Diego winning in 57% of simulations, and the Padres are trading at $0.54 per share on Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when trading on Astros-Padres:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.50)

Merrill Kelly (8-9, 5.04 ERA) will take the hill for the Diamondbacks, who are unlikely to catch L.A. in the division standings but are trying to maintain their position in the wild card race. The Dodgers, who have lost eight of their last 10 games, desperately need a victory over a competitive squad. They'll turn to Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64 ERA). Los Angeles' roster might be loaded but the SportsLine model has Arizona keeping this game close or winning outright in 63% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade at $0.50 per share. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Dodgers-Diamondbacks:

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