Baseball fans looking to make predictions on Wednesday's MLB slate can get a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. There are 15 games on the docket, but we'll focus primarily on the evening window, headlined by some pivotal clashes like Astros vs. Phillies and Cubs vs. Brewers. We'll factor in recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of one of the best prediction market promos. Make sure predictions markets are legal in your state before making trades.

Best MLB trades for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Phillies to win vs. Astros ($0.59)

Angels-Red Sox less than 8.5 runs ($0.43)

Cubs-Brewers more than 7.5 runs ($0.53)

Reds to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers ($0.47)

Astros vs. Phillies

Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.31) will take the ball for Houston, while the Phillies turn to ace Cristopher Sanchez (16-5, 2.58 ERA) in Wednesday's matchup. The Astros won 6-5 on Tuesday and are hoping to create some separation in the AL West, while Philadelphia appears to be comfortably in a wild card spot in the NL. The SportsLine model has the Phillies getting some payback on Wednesday as they win in 61% of simulations.

Philadelphia winning is trading at $0.59 per share on Kalshi, while a Houston win is priced at $0.41 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Angels vs. Red Sox

Boston has been on a tear since July, turning its season around from a sub-.500 outfit to a playoff team. The Red Sox are in a wild card spot in the AL and will try to recover from Tuesday's loss to the Angels, who have been eliminated from postseason contention. It'll be Ryan Johnson (3-8, 5.17 ERA) getting the ball for Los Angeles while Boston turns to Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.34 ERA). These teams combine for less than 9 runs in 66.2% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make a trade for less than 8.5 runs on Kalshi at $0.43 per share. The Angels and Red Sox topping 8.5 runs is priced at $0.58 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Cubs vs. Brewers

The Brewers got a 4-3 win over their division rivals on Tuesday, but both teams are expected to make the postseason. Milwaukee has the best record in baseball entering Wednesday's games, while the Cubs are in a solid position for a wild card spot. Kevin Gausman (9-11, 4.38 ERA) will be pitching for Chicago, while Milwaukee goes with Logan Henderson (9-3, 2.48 ERA). Despite two strong pitchers on the mound, the SportsLine model sees these teams scoring more than 7.5 runs in 68.7% of simulations.

This trade is available at Kalshi for $0.53 per share. The Cubs and Brewers scoring less than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.48 per share. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Reds vs. Dodgers

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.67 ERA) will take the bump for the Dodgers, who are going for their seventh win in a row when they face the Reds on Wednesday. Cincinnati is giving the ball to Rhett Lowder (6-9, 5.43 ERA). The Reds kept things close in Tuesday's loss, and the SportsLine model sees them doing so again on Wednesday. Cincinnati to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, happens in 56% of simulations.

This trade is available for $0.47 per share on Kalshi. Los Angeles winning by more than 1.5 runs is priced at $0.54 per share. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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