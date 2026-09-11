After a light Thursday slate, MLB is back with a full 15-game schedule on Friday, Sept. 11. If you're looking to make predictions on the action, check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. We'll look at the evening window, which has 14 of the 15 games, when highlighting the markets available for users while also factoring in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of one of the best prediction market promos. Before making any trades, check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

Best MLB trades for Friday, Sept. 11

Yankees to win vs. Mets ($0.56)

Dodgers-Marlins more than 7.5 runs ($0.53)

Braves to win vs. Phillies ($0.63)

Athletics to win vs. Mariners ($0.41)

Mets vs. Yankees

The Mets were unable to translate their big offseason spending into regular season wins and sit near the bottom of the NL East, while the Yankees have gotten Aaron Judge back and are on a three-game winning streak. Nolan McLean (11-8, 3.06 ERA) gets the nod for the Mets, while the Yankees counter with Carlos Rodon (5-3, 3.09 ERA). The Yankees win this game in 62% of SportsLine simulations.

A Yankees win is trading at $0.56 per share at Kalshi, while a Mets win is priced at $0.45. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Dodgers vs. Marlins

The Dodgers have won seven games in a row as they surge towards the playoffs, while the Marlins have lost three in a row and are on the outside of the NL wild card picture. Miami hasn't been officially eliminated from postseason contention but it'll take a miracle to get the Marlins into the playoffs. Blake Snell (3-1, 1.97 ERA) goes for Los Angeles while Miami sends out Ryan Gusto (1-4, 4.23 ERA). The SportsLine model sees more than 7.5 runs being scored in this game in 64.3% of simulations.

That result is trading at $0.53 per share on Kalshi while the Dodgers and Marlins failing to top 7.5 combined runs is priced at $0.49 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Phillies vs. Braves

This is a huge three-game series for both teams. The Phillies are only four games back of the Braves for the NL East lead, but they are also just one game up on the Cubs in the NL wild card standings. Philadelphia is unlikely to drop out of the wild card picture entirely but any lapses here would likely give Atlanta enough cushion to win the division. The Braves send out Chris Sale (14-9, 2.10 ERA) for the series opener, and Philadelphia will counter with Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.76 ERA). The Braves win Friday's game in 63% of simulations.

Atlanta winning is priced at $0.63 per share on Kalshi while Philadelphia winning comes in at $0.37 per share. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mariners vs. Athletics

Seattle has won two games in a row, taking the series against the Rangers to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. The Mariners now face the Athletics, who have been eliminated from postseason contention but have won six of their last 10 games. George Kirby (9-11, 4.18 ERA) will get the call for the Mariners while the A's give the ball to Jeffrey Springs (4-13, 6.02 ERA). The A's win on Friday in 50% of SportsLine simulations.

An Athletics victory is priced at $0.41 per share on Kalshi. A Mariners win is priced at $0.60 per share. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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