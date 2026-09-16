The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and we'll be using it to highlight the best trades available for MLB markets on Kalshi for Wednesday, Sept. 16. If you're interested in getting started at one of the best prediction market apps, use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ on Wednesday's MLB games. Most of Wednesday's games are in the evening window, and that's were our trading focus will be. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions for one of the best prediction market promos. Before making trades, check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state.

MLB markets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

Reds to win vs. Dodgers ($0.35)

Cubs to win vs. Braves ($0.59)

Rangers to win vs. Red Sox ($0.51)

Padres to win vs. Rockies ($0.61)

Dodgers vs. Reds

The two-time defending champions have clinched a playoff berth, but they could still finish with the best MLB record if they close the season strong. The Reds, who have lost seven of their last 10, will be looking to play spoiler after being eliminated from postseason contention. Blake Snell (4-1, 1.91 ERA) will get the ball for the Dodgers while Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.78 ERA) goes for the Reds. The SportsLine model has Cincinnati winning in 48% of simulations.

You can trade for the Reds to win on Kalshi at $0.35 per share. A Dodgers win trades at $0.66 per share.

Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Braves vs. Cubs

This series between two World Series contenders will be decided on Wednesday after Chicago won the first game and Atlanta took Tuesday's contest. JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.50 ERA) will go for the Braves while the Cubs give the ball to Shota Imanaga (10-10, 3.88 ERA). The Cubs, who are a half-game ahead of the Phillies for the top NL wild card spot, win on Wednesday in 59% of simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade for a Cubs win at $0.59 per share. A Braves win is priced at $0.42 per share.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Red Sox vs. Rangers

Both of these teams are battling for a wild card spot in the AL. The Red Sox are in a better position with a 5.5-game cushion, while the Rangers are 1.5 games out of the third wild card spot. It'll be Jake Bennett (9-7, 3.69 ERA) taking the mound for the Red Sox, while MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.62 ERA) gets the nod for Texas. The Rangers, who are also in AL West contention as they are just one game behind the Astros, win on Wednesday in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

A Rangers win is priced at $0.51 on Kalshi while a Red Sox win trades at $0.49 per share.

Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Padres vs. Rockies

Colorado snapped San Diego's eight-game winning streak on Tuesday, but the Padres have a chance to begin a new streak Wednesday as they send out Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.57 ERA) in the third contest of a four-game set between the NL West rivals. The Rockies are giving the ball to Mason Adams (0-0, 3.38 ERA). The SportsLine model sees the Padres winning this game in 64% of simulations.

A San Diego win is priced at $0.61 per share on Kalshi. You can trade on the Rockies to win at $0.40 per share.

Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.