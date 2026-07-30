MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Marlins-Mets, Mariners-Dodgers on Thursday

There are 10 games on Thursday's MLB schedule, perfect for claiming the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades. With such matchups as Giants vs. Padres and Marlins vs. Mets, there are plenty of options on the evening MLB slate. We're looking at recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, to make our MLB predictions. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best MLB trades for Thursday, July 30

Marlins vs. Mets more than 6.5 runs ($0.58)

Athletics to win vs. Red Sox ($0.39)

Giants vs. Padres less than 8.5 runs ($0.52)

Mariners to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers ($0.59)

Marlins vs. Mets: More than 6.5 runs ($0.58)

The Marlins seem to be back on track after a 12-game losing streak that started before the All-Star break. They have won three in a row and are starting a four-game series with the last-place Mets. Miami is 8.5 games back in the NL East but just two behind in the wild card race, while the Mets are 17 behind the East-leading Braves and might make some changes before the trade deadline. The Mets send out right-hander Nolan McLean (7-7, 3.32 ERA) to face righty Eury Perez (5-8, 3.56), and the SportsLine model doesn't seem high on this pitching matchup. The teams are combining for more than 7 runs in a whopping 70.8% of simulations. You can buy shares on more than 6.5 runs for $0.58 each at Kalshi. Trade on Marlins-Mets with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Athletics vs. Red Sox: Athletics to win ($0.39)

Boston has cooled off slightly, but it has still won 10 of 13 games since the All-Star break and can get its third victory of this four-game series Thursday night. All three games in the series have been tight, with the Red Sox winning 4-2 in 10 innings Wednesday and taking the opener by the same score. The A's won the middle game 4-3. Boston is expected to start Sonny Gray, who is 12-2 with a 2.78 ERA, while right-hander Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.74) will gets things started for the Athletics. Despite Boston's pitching advantage, the model has a 'B' grade on the Athletics to win, as they do so 48% of the time. You can trade on the A's to win for $0.39 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Athletics-Red Sox with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Giants vs. Padres: Fewer than than 8.5 runs ($0.52)

Giants starter Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.16 ERA) could be auditioning for his next team Thursday when he faces San Diego on the road. The left-hander didn't allow a run in six innings against the Angels in his last start. JP Sears (3-3, 3.86 ERA) is expected to take the mound for San Diego, which is going for its sixth straight victory. San Francisco just took two of three from the Brewers, and the Padres come into this four-game set after sweeping two from Colorado and three from Miami. These teams score fewer than 8.5 runs in 58.6% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and this trade is available on Kalshi at $0.52 per share. Trade on Giants-Padres with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Mariners vs. Dodgers: Mariners to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.59)

Los Angeles is looking to win this series after taking Wednesday's game 4-2 following a brief two-game losing streak. Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71 ERA) is expected to start to L.A. against fellow righty Bryan Woo (7-7, 4.37), who is 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA at home but 1-7 with a 6.52 ERA on the road. Los Angeles is 7-4 since the All-Star break, while Seattle has lost six of its past eight games. Despite Woo's road woes, the SportsLine model expects the Mariners to be able to keep this one close. Seattle is losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning outright) in 64% of its simulations. This trade is priced at $0.59 per share on Kalshi. Make $25+ in trades on Thursday's MLB games with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

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