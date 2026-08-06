MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Nationals-Phillies, Braces-Marlins Thursday

New prediction markets users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS on Thursday and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades. There are plenty of MLB predictions you can consider making on Thursday's 11 MLB games at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, and we're looking at the best trades you can target. We're using predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For more information, including a full breakdown of the terms and conditions, head to the Kalshi promo code review page. You can also check out our best prediction market promos.

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, Aug. 6

Nationals to win or lose by fewer than 2.5 runs vs. Phillies ($0.53)

Braves to win vs. Marlins ($0.57)

Nationals vs. Phillies: Nationals to win or lose by fewer than 2.5 runs ($0.53)

On paper, this looks like a lopsided matchup. The Phillies were trade deadline buyers and start ace Cristopher Sanchez (14-4, 2.61 ERA) while the Nationals sold some notable pieces and start Miles Mikolas (3-8, 5.67). But the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Nats either winning outright or keeping the margin within 1.5 runs at a 62.% rate. Kalshi offers the Nats winning or losing by fewer than 2.5 runs at 53 cents. Trade on Nats-Phillies at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Braves vs. Marlins: Braves to win ($0.58)

The Atlanta Braves have held the Miami Marlins to just three total runs across the first two games of this series and can finish off a sweep on Thursday. Veteran Martin Perez (7-6, 3.24) gets the ball for Atlanta while Janson Junk (5-6. 4.58) goes for Miami. The SportsLine model has the Braves winning in 64% of its simulations, while Kalshi has the probability at 57%. Trade on Braves-Marlins using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

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