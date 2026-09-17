The races for MLB playoff spots are coming down to the wire, and Thursday features nine games, with many likely to have an impact on the final field. The Thursday MLB schedule includes games like Tigers vs. White Sox and Red Sox vs. Rangers, and you can trade on any of them at the best prediction market apps. If you're interested in getting started, use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus when you trade $25+ on Thursday's MLB games. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and we'll be using it to highlight the best trades available for MLB markets on Kalshi for Thursday, Sept. 17. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For a breakdown of the terms and conditions for one of the best prediction market promos, head to our Kalshi promo code review page, and also be sure to check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state.

MLB markets for Thursday, Sept. 17

Royals to win vs. Astros ($0.43)

Tigers to win vs. White Sox ($0.48)

Rangers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs or win vs. Red Sox ($0.58)

Royals vs. Astros

Houston is in a battle for the AL West lead with the Rangers, while the Royals are in last place in the AL Central. The Astros are tied with Texas, and the team that doesn't win the division is left battling for one wild-card spot behind the Yankees and Red Sox. Houston needs this one, as it has lost five of its past seven and the NL East-leading Braves are up next. Right-hander Seth Lugo (7-8, 4.99 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Royals, with Miguel Ullola (0-0, 3.38 ERA) likely to go for Houston. The SportsLine model has Kansas City winning in 48% of its simulations.

You can trade for the Royals to win on Kalshi at $0.43 per share, and an Astros victory trades at $0.58 per share.

Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Tigers vs. White Sox

Detroit is likely just trying to play spoiler here, as the Tigers are five games out of the final AL wild card spot while Chicago sits in that position with a one-game lead on Texas. The Tigers had a six-game win streak snapped with a loss to Kansas City on Wednesday, while the White Sox have lost seven of their past nine. Detroit will send out lefty Framber Valdez (10-10, 4.01 ERA) to face White Sox righty Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.97 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Tigers winning in 51% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on a Detroit win at $0.48 per share. A Braves win is priced at $0.53 per share.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Red Sox vs. Rangers

Boston is in good shape in the AL wild card race with a five-game lead over the White Sox, who are tied with the Rangers for the division lead. Texas is right at .500 at 76-76, while Boston is 82-70 but well behind in the AL East. The Rangers can get their fifth straight win if they can finish off the sweep, and the Red Sox have lost five of their past seven. Boston will send out right-hander Sonny Gray (17-5, 2.76 ERA) to face Rangers lefty Tyler Alexander (5-2, 3.38 ERA) The Rangers are losing by 1.5 runs or fewer (or winning outright) in 68% of SportsLine simulations.

Shares on the Rangers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs are priced at $0.58 each on Kalshi, while the Red Sox to win by 1.5 or more trades at $0.43 per share.

Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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