After a full weekend of football, MLB is back as the main trading option Monday, and if you're looking to make predictions on the action, you have to grab the latest Kalshi promo code CBSPORTS. New users get a $25 sign-up bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. There are 10 games on the Monday MLB schedule, with every one starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. Every one also has numerous trades you can make with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. We're looking at some of the notable markets available for Monday, factoring in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of one of the best prediction market promos. Before making any trades, check that prediction markets are legal in your state.

Best MLB trades for Monday, Sept. 14

Red to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs or win vs. Dodgers ($0.46)

White Sox vs. Guardians more than 6.5 runs ($0.55)

Tigers to win vs. Blue Jays ($0.44)



Cardinals to win vs. Giants ($0.58)

Reds vs. Dodgers

Cincinnati managed a victory against the Brewers on Sunday to end a five-game losing streak and now faces a four-game set at home against the Dodgers. Lefty Tarik Skubal (9-7, 2.84 ERA) is set to go for the Dodgers, who have lost their past two following an eight-game win streak. L.A. has a nine-game lead in the NL West, while Cincinnati sits at the bottom of the NL Central, 22.5 games out. Fellow left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-4, 5.12 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Reds, who are losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 62% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Shares on the Reds to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs or win outright are priced at $0.46 per share at Kalshi, and the Dodgers to win by 1.5 runs or more is priced at $0.55. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

White Sox vs. Guardians

It's a battle for first place at the top of the AL Central as the White Sox have a half-game lead in the division entering the last series between these teams this season. The second-place team in the division should be in decent shape in the wild card race, but finishing at the top is the goal and the only guarantee. The White Sox are scheduled to start left-hander Sean Newcomb (2-4, 2.77 ERA) against Guardians righty Gavin Williams (13-7, 3.78 ERA). The SportsLine model sees more than 6.5 runs being scored in this game in 60% of simulations.

That result is trading at $0.55 per share on Kalshi, while the teams failing to top 6.5 combined runs is priced at $0.46 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Toronto is right in the thick of the AL wild card race, sitting just one game behind the Guardians for the final spot, but the Tigers are 5.5 games back and running out of games. Detroit has won four in a row, though three were against the Rockies, and right-hander Troy Melton (8-4, 2.42 ERA) will try to keep that going. The Jays are sending Jose Soriano (12-7, 3.48 ERA) to the mound as they look for a third straight victory and their eighth in their past 13. The SportsLine model has the Tigers winning Monday's game in 57% of simulations for a rare A grade.

Detroit to win is priced at $0.44 per share on Kalshi, while Toronto to win comes in at $0.57 per share. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cardinals vs. Giants

Neither team has much to play for, with St. Louis sitting 7.5 games out of the final wild card spot and San Francisco coming in with the fourth-worst record in MLB after being swept by the Padres. The Giants will go with right-handed starter Landen Roupp (9-13, 4.00 ERA), and he's scheduled to face Cardinals lefty Quinn Mathews (1-3, 4.11 ERA). The Cardinals are winning Monday's game in 71% of SportsLine simulations.

A St. Louis victory is priced at $0.58 per share on Kalshi. A Giants win is priced at $0.43 per share. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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