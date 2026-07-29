MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Yankees-White Sox, Mariners-Dodgers

We're going over the best trades you can make for the evening slate of MLB games on Wednesday, July 29 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades. We'll be adding in recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, to assist with predictions. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Wednesday, July 29

White Sox to win vs. Yankees ($0.43)

Cubs to win vs. Cardinals ($0.50)

Red Sox-Athletics fewer than 10.5 runs ($0.49)

Mariners-Dodgers fewer than 9.5 runs ($0.50)

White Sox to win vs. Yankees

The Yankees took the first two games of this series and will give the ball to ace Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.07 ERA) for Wednesday's game, while the White Sox turn to Davis Martin (9-5, 3.49 ERA). Schlittler is coming off a great performance against the Phillies where he pitched 7.1 scoreless innings while Martin has been roughed up a bit in both starts since the All-Star break. Despite this, the SportsLine model has the White Sox taking this game in 52% of simulations. On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.43 per share.

Cubs to win vs. Cardinals

Chicago has won the first two games of this series thanks to its offense, scoring 17 runs across Monday and Tuesday. The Cubs will look to continue raking against Dustin May (5-7, 4.59 ERA), who has allowed 15 hits over his last two starts. Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.81 ERA) gets the nod for the Cubs, and he's been on fire. Boyd has won four of his last five starts, and he's allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four starts. The Cubs win on Wednesday in 58% of SportsLine simulations and you can trade for them at $0.50 per share on Kalshi.

Trade on both Chicago MLB teams to win with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Red Sox-Athletics fewer than 10.5 runs

Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.21 ERA) has gone back and forth in terms of form in his three appearances. He allowed one run in his first outing and zero runs in his third, but surrendered five in his second. Will the pattern continue for his fourth start? The Athletics are giving the ball to Jacob Lopez (5-4, 6.12 ERA), who pitched five scoreless innings in his last start. The SportsLine model sees both pitchers having some success on Wednesday as these teams score fewer than 10.5 runs in 66.1% of simulations. This trade is available on Kalshi at $0.49 per share.

Mariners-Dodgers fewer than 9.5 runs

The Mariners took Tuesday's game thanks to a pair of home runs from Dominic Canzone, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning. It'll be Emerson Hancock (6-4, 3.16 ERA) going for the Mariners while Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.83 ERA) gets the call for the Dodgers. Seattle and Los Angeles combined for 13 runs, but the SportsLine model sees less scoring on Wednesday as these teams get fewer than 9.5 runs in 62.1% of simulations. This trade is available for $0.50 per share on Kalshi.

Make $25+ in trades on Wednesday's MLB games with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.