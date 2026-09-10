Baseball fans looking to make predictions on a light five-game Wednesday MLB slate can get a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. Only three of Thursday's games are after 4 p.m. ET but every game has numerous trade options, and we're looking at some of the most notable here. We're factoring in recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model for comparison, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of one of the best prediction market promos. Make sure predictions markets are legal in your state before making trades.

Best MLB trades for Thursday, Sept. 10

Rangers vs. Mariners more than 6.5 runs ($0.50)

Rockies vs. Yankees more than 8.5 runs ($0.51)

White Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, vs. Pirates ($0.63)

Rangers vs. Mariners

Both teams are running out of time to make a move, with the Rangers sitting 1.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot and the Mariners 5.5 back with just over two weeks left in the season. The teams have split the first two of the three-game series, with Seattle's win on Wednesday just its fourth in its past 12 games. A strong matchup of right-handed starters is set, with Jacob deGrom (10-9, 3.96 ERA) set to go for Texas and Logan Gilbert (11-9, 3.71 ERA) for the Mariners. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 6.5 runs in 65.7% of simulations.

The teams to score more than 6.5 combined runs is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, with the price for the teams to go below that number set at $0.51. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Rockies vs. Yankees

New York is looking for the sweep after outscoring the Rockies 11-4 in the first two games, and the Yankees will send out left-hander Max Fried (4-4, 2.73 ERA) to finish the series. Colorado counters with right-hander Ryan Feltner (5-9, 5.91 ERA). The Yankees are well ahead in the AL wild card race, with a 10-game lead in the top WC spot, but they hope to catch Tampa Bay in the AL East, where the Rays have a four-game lead. The Rockies have the worst record in baseball and have lost nine of their past 12 games. These teams combine for more than 8.5 runs in 62.8% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make a trade for more than 8.5 runs on Kalshi at $0.51 per share, while the Rockies and Yankees scoring less than 8.5 is priced at $0.50 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Pirates vs. White Sox

Chicago is trying to hang on to its two-game lead in the AL Central and aiming to avoid the sweep Thursday when it wraps up a three-game home series with the Pirates. Pittsburgh has won eight of its past 10 games but is 17.5 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central and five games out of the final wild card spot. Pittsburgh right-hander Jared Jones (3-6, 4.46 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound to face Chicago lefty Hagen Smith (3-1, 0.56 ERA). The White Sox are losing by 1.5 runs or fewer, or winning outright, in 64% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make a trade on Chicago to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs on Kalshi at $0.51 per share, and the Pirates to win by more than 1.5 runs is $0.50 per share. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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