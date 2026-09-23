There are 16 games on the MLB schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 23, with most of the action taking place in the evening window as contending teams try to jockey for playoff position. If you're looking to make trades at prediction markets for MLB games on Wednesday, take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. We'll go through some of the markets available for Wednesday's games and provide insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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MLB markets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

Brewers-Phillies more than 7.5 runs ($0.48)

White Sox to win vs. Royals ($0.53)

Rangers to win vs. Mets ($0.50)

Padres to win vs. Dodgers ($0.34)

Brewers vs. Phillies

Milwaukee has a one-game lead over L.A. for the best record in baseball, and the Brewers are looking to bounce back after a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Logan Henderson (10-3, 2.51 ERA) will take the ball for Milwaukee while Aaron Nola (7-10, 4.49 ERA) gets the call for the Phillies. The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 69.7% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.48 per share. The teams scoring fewer than 7.5 combined runs is priced at $0.53 per share.

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White Sox vs. Royals

Chicago sends Bryan Hudson (5-4, 3.03 ERA) to the bump on Wednesday hoping to win its fourth game in a row and stay in the playoff picture. The White Sox are one game behind the Guardians in the AL Central but have a three-game edge in the wild card standings. Seth Lugo (7-9, 5.60 ERA) will go for Kansas City. The White Sox prevail on Wednesday in 54% of SportsLine simulations.

This trade is available for $0.53 on Kalshi, while a Royals win trades at $0.49 per share.

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Mets vs. Rangers

Texas has lost two games in a row and remains three games back of the White Sox in the wild card race but the Rangers are tied with the Astros for the AL West lead. They'll send Cody Bradford (0-5, 4.19 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday against the Mets, who have been eliminated from postseason contention a long time ago. Nolan McLean (11-10, 3.18 ERA) gets the ball for New York. The Rangers win this game in 54% of SportsLine model simulations.

A Rangers win is priced at $0.50 per share on Kalshi while a Mets win comes in at $0.51 per share.

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Padres vs. Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-8, 2.51 ERA) was expected to start Tuesday but will go on Wednesday instead, and the Dodgers will also be getting Shohei Ohtani back in the lineup for this critical encounter. The Dodgers have won five in a row as they try to secure the best record in baseball. The Padres, who are looking to lock up a wild-card spot, give the ball to Robbie Ray (13-8, 3.60 ERA). Despite being blanked on Tuesday, the Padres win on Wednesday in 37% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on the Padres to win at $0.34 per share at Kalshi. A Dodgers win is $0.67 per share.

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