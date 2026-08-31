Sports fans have 12 MLB games Monday that they can trade on with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which

gives users a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades. The wild card races are in the spotlight, with Brewers vs. Cubs and Phillies vs. Diamondbacks among the key matchups. We're highlighting several of the MLB markets available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, for Monday using insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

MLB markets for Monday, Aug. 31

Giants vs. Braves fewer than 9.5 runs ($0.43)

Nationals to win vs. Marlins ($0.49)

Tigers to win vs. Twins ($0.46)

Giants vs. Braves

Atlanta and San Francisco are on different ends of the spectrum in the NL, with the Giants in the running to end up with the worst record in the majors. The Braves have a five-game lead in the NL East and come in on a seven-game win streak. Only three MLB teams have fewer victories than the Giants (56-81). The Braves (82-55) had lost five of six before their win streak and swept the Dodgers and Rockies in the past two series. Atlanta's Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.95 ERA) and San Francisco's Anthony Molina (1-0, 2.89 ERA) face off in a battle of right-handers. The SportsLine Projection Model has these teams combining for fewer than 9 runs in 53.8% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, shares on fewer than 9.5 runs are available for $0.43 each, and you can buy shares on Atlanta to win for $0.65 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Nationals vs. Marlins

Both teams are outside the NL wild card race, but Miami might be able to make a move if it starts now. The Marlins sit 3.5 games out of the final spot, but four teams are ahead of them for the three spots. Washington is 8.5 games back and has lost six of its past 10 games. The Marlins will send right-hander Ryan Gusto (1-3, 3.98 ERA) out to face Nationals lefty Will Dion (1-1, 3.67 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Nationals winning in 54% of its simulations.

You can trade on Washington to win at Kalshi for $0.49 per share, while a Marlins win is $0.52 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Tigers vs. Twins

Both teams are nearing elimination from the AL wild card race, with Minnesota four games out of the final spot and the Tigers sitting 5.5 games back. There are six teams ahead of the Twins with three spots available. Minnesota has lost seven of its past nine games, and the Tigers come in on a 2-9 run over their past 11. Detroit's Jackson Jobe (1-1, 3.93 ERA) will face fellow right-hander Taj Bradley (9-6, 3.97 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Tigers winning in 54% of its simulations and losing by fewer than 1.5 runs a whopping 74% of the time.

You can trade on Detroit to win at Kalshi at $0.46 per share, and the Tigers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs is $0.64 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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