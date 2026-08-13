MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Phillies-Twins, Brewers-Dodgers on Thursday

There are just nine games on the Thursday MLB schedule, but there are some big contests in the evening, and fans can make trades on any of the matchups with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. This code, one of many prediction market bonuses being offered, gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades. Kalshi is one of the best prediction market apps, and we're highlighting the best trades you can make using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best MLB trades for Thursday, Aug. 13

Phillies vs. Twins more than 8.5 runs ($0.50)

Angels to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Rangers ($0.55)

Brewers vs. Dodgers more than 8.5 runs ($0.49)

Phillies vs. Twins: More than 8.5 runs ($0.50)

The MLB at Field of Dreams game is back in Dyersville, Iowa, and it features two teams right in the thick of the wild card races. The Phillies are tied for the final spot in the NL, and the Twins are just a half-game back in the AL. The Twins might have the edge on the mound, with right-hander Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA) set to face Phillies struggling righty Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47). The SportsLine Projection Model has 'B' grade on the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs, as they do so in 62.3% of its simulations. You can make this trade at Kalshi for $0.50 per share. Philadelphia has won seven of its past 12 games, while Minnesota has lost seven of its past 11. Trade on Phillies-Twins at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Angels vs. Rangers: Angels to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs ($0.55)

Los Angeles has won the past two games after dropping the opener of this four-game set in Arlington, Texas. The two wins snapped a run of 10 losses in 13 games, and now the Angels will send Walbert Urena (7-8, 2.83 ERA) to face Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom (8-7, 3.87). The Rangers had won five of their previous six before dropping the past two. Despite facing the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom, the SportsLine model expects the Angels to keep it close. They lose by less than 1.5 runs, or win outright, in 67% of simulations. That trade is available for $0.55 per share at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when you trade on Angels-Rangers:

Brewers vs. Dodgers: More than 8.5 runs ($0.49)

This is one of the most anticipated series of the MLB season so far as these teams battle for the best record in the NL. Milwaukee has the upper hand right now with the Dodgers slumping just a bit, but the Dodgers are the two-time defending champs and cruised past Milwaukee in an NLCS sweep last season. L.A. has won four of its past five, while the Brewers just got swept in three games by the Padres. The SportsLine model has the teams scoring more than 8.5 runs combined in 53.1% of simulations. On Kalshi, this trade can be made at $0.49 per share. Trade on Brewers-Dodgers and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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