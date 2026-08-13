MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Phillies-Twins, MLB Field of Dreams Game Thursday

New users can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they trade $25+. Thursday brings a special MLB treat as two teams head to Dyersville, Iowa for the third edition of the MLB at Field of Dreams game. The game pits the Philadelphia Phillies against the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Netflix. You can make trades on the special event at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Anyone wondering how to trade prediction markets should know the previous two editions of the Field of Dreams game have featured a winner from Chicago. The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 in the inaugural edition in 2021, and the Cubs beat the Reds 4-2 in 2022. Site construction has kept the game off the radar until 2026, and this year is a battle of teams in the thick of the wild-card races. The Phillies entered Wednesday tied for the final spot in the NL and Minnesota was 1.5 games out of the last AL spot.

We're taking a look here at the best MLB picks you can make on Thursday's MLB at Field of Dreams matchup using predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. For full terms and conditions of the offer, check out our Kalshi promo code review page. You can also see the latest prediction market bonuses.

Best MLB trades for Thursday, Aug. 13

Phillies to win vs. Twins ($0.50)

Will there be a run in the first inning - No ($0.48)

Phillies vs. Twins more than 8.5 runs ($0.52)

After a rough start to the season that included a 10-game losing streak in late April that cost manager Rob Thomson his job, the Phillies have surged into the NL Wild-Card race. They are 9.5 games behind the Braves in second place, but they are tied with the Diamondbacks for the final spot in the postseason. The Twins are also right on the edge in the AL, just a half-game out, though the Yankees and Red Sox are ahead of them right now. Philadelphia has won seven of its past 12 games , while Minnesota took Wednesday's series finale with the Orioles 7-5 and has lost seven of its past 11.

The Twins are eighth in MLB in runs scored and 13th in batting average, while the Phillies are 13th and 21st, respectively. Both are in the top half of the league in home runs, with Kyle Schwarber posting 35 of the team's 149 (eighth). He has just five since the beginning of July, but two of those came Sunday in a victory against the Blue Jays. The Twins have 143 as they wait for the return of leader Byron Buxton, who has hit 25 home runs and is expected to be back from injury this week. First baseman Kody Clemens has 20.

The Phillies pitching staff has been strong on the front end with Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo, but they are 18th in MLB with a 4.20 staff ERA. They are expected to send out right-hander Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA) to start Wednesday's showcase. Minnesota is expected to turn to fellow righty Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76), and the Twins are 26th in the league in team ERA at 4.71. Neither team's bullpen has been particularly effective, with the Phillies 24th with a 4.43 bullpen ERA and Minnesota 27th at 4.85.

The atmosphere in Dyersville could keep the energy high but could lead to a decent start for the pitchers with the position players distracted by the festivities. I expect the runs to come later in the game, with Nola and Bradley both capable of getting off to solid starts and both bullpens struggling. You can trade on both teams to fail to score in the first inning at Kalshi for 48 cents per share.

The Phillies are the better team, and while Bradley might give the Twins an edge in the starting pitching matchup, I expect Philadelphia to pull this one out against a struggling team. You can back the Phillies to win for 50 cents on Kalshi. The SportsLine Projection Model's top projection is the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs, as they do so in 62.3% of the model's simualtions. You can make that trade for just 52 cents at Kalshi, which offers excellent value. Trade on the MLB at Field of Dreams Phillies vs. Twins matchup at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

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