If you're looking to make predictions for MLB games on Wednesday, Sept. 2, you should take a look at the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives you a $25 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. There are 15 games on Wednesday's MLB schedule, but we'll be focusing on markets for the evening window. We'll factor in what the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is saying about these matchups. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this welcome offer and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

MLB markets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Guardians to win vs. Blue Jays ($0.46)

Cubs to win vs. Brewers ($0.41)

Yankees-Angels more than 6.5 runs ($0.53)

Blue Jays vs. Guardians

Cleveland has the final AL wild card spot entering Wednesday's games, and the Guardians still have a shot to win the AL Central. The Blue Jays are 2.5 games behind the Guardians for that wild card spot, and they're hoping to catch fire late and replicate their World Series run from a year ago. Dylan Cease (9-5, 2.33 ERA) takes the mound for Toronto while Joey Cantillo (9-7, 3.70 ERA) goes for Cleveland. The SportsLine model has the Guardians prevailing on Wednesday in 52% of simulations.

This trade is available on Kalshi at $0.46 per share while a Blue Jays win is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Brewers vs. Cubs

Milwaukee got the second game of this four-game series on Tuesday after the Cubs exploded for 17 runs in Monday's victory. Chicago will send David Peterson (7-7, 5.11 ERA) to the mound while the Brewers counter with ace Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.73 ERA). Despite Misiorowski's prowess, the SportsLine model sees the Cubs winning this contest in 53% of simulations.

A Chicago win trades at $0.41 per share on Kalshi while a Milwaukee win is $0.60 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Yankees vs. Angels

New York has a nice cushion at the top of the AL wild card standings, and the Yankees are hopeful they will get superstar slugger Aaron Judge back before the playoffs begin. Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.09 ERA) will go for New York on Wednesday against the Angels, who counter with Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.54 ERA). These teams combine for more than 6.5 runs in 57.4% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, you can make this trade for $0.53 per share. The Yankees and Angels scoring less than 6.5 runs is priced at $0.48 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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