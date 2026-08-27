The Thursday MLB schedule features only seven games, but there are dozens of trades you can make at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. The highlight is the Braves looking to finish off a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in their NL showdown. Atlanta left-hander Chris Sale and L.A. righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto will face off as the starting pitchers. Sports fans can trade on Thursday's MLB slate with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades. We are looking at the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, to compare the prices available. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and we also have a guide to prediction markets for those in states where prediction markets are legal.

MLB markets for Thursday, Aug. 27

Blue Jays to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Royals ($0.62)

Mets to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Brewers ($0.48)

Dodgers vs. Braves more than 6.5 runs ($0.49)

Giants to win vs. Diamondbacks ($0.50)

Blue Jays vs. Royals

Kansas City finally lost a game, with its 3-0 loss to the Jays on Wednesday snapping a nine-game winning streak. Now the Royals will try to win the series, and they'll send left-hander Noah Cameron (8-8, 4.02 ERA) out to face righty Spencer Arrighetti (7-6, 4.73 ERA). Toronto is 9-6 over its past 15 games and is just three games out of the final AL wild card spot while K.C. is nine games back. The SportsLine model has Toronto losing by fewer than 1.5 runs or winning outright in 72% of simulations.

This trade can be made on Kalshi at $0.62 per share, while the Royals to win by more than 1.5 runs is priced at $0.39 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Brewers vs. Mets

New York has found some wins lately but the Mets remain 13 games under .500 and are just trying to find some consistency. They followed a 3-2 victory in 10 innings to open the series with an 8-1 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday. Now, they face a tough task as clear NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski (13-5, 1.68 ERA) will be on the mound for the Brewers. He'll oppose New York lefty Sean Manaea (4-5, 4.31 ERA). Despite the pitching imbalance, New York is losing by by fewer than 1.5 runs or winning outright in 60% of the SportsLine model simulations.

Kalshi has this trade for $0.48 per share, and the Brewers to win by more than 1.5 runs is $0.53 per share. Use the promo code CBSSPORTS when trading on Kalshi to get a $25 bonus:

Dodgers vs. Braves

Atlanta needed this, and a sweep against the Dodgers would be a big confidence boost for a team that came into the series 3-7 over its previous 10 games. Ha-Seong Kim had a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Atlanta the 6-5 victory on Wednesday after a 4-3 triumph in the opener at Truist Park in Atlanta. Despite Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA) facing Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) in a strong matchup, the SportsLine model has the teams topping 6.5 runs in 69.9% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the teams to top 6.5 runs for $0.49 per share, with fewer than 6.5 priced at $0.52. Get $25 when you sign up with Kalshi using promo code CBSSPORTS and trade $25+:

Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Arizona has won five of its past seven games and sits just one game out of the final wild card spot in the NL. The Giants are above only the Rockies in the NL standings, but San Francisco wins Thursday's game in 56% of the model's simulations. This is the first of a four-game set in San Francisco, and the hosts come in having lost nine of their past 13. Right-handers Landen Roupp (7-13, 4.34 ERA) of the Giants and Arizona's Jose Cabrera (0-2, 5.60 ERA) are set to start the game on the mound.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the Giants to win for $0.50 per share, with Arizona at the same price. Sign up with Kalshi using promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 when you trade $25+:

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