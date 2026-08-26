Nine of the 15 MLB games on the schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 26, take place in the evening window, and that's what we'll be looking at when highlighting the prediction markets available for sports fans to trade on with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. This gives new Kalshi users a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades. We'll use insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best prediction market apps. Make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal before making trades.

MLB markets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Red Sox vs. Marlins

Boston has won five games in a row and will send ace Sonny Gray (16-3, 2.79 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday. Miami is on a two-game losing streak but is still just four games back of the final NL wild card spot, so there's some hope for the Marlins. Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.37 ERA) gets the call for the home team. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 64% of simulations.

This trade can be made on Kalshi at $0.51 per share and the teams combining for less than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Brewers vs. Mets

Dustin May (6-8, 4.57 ERA) takes the bump for the Brewers, who have dropped two in a row but remain atop the MLB standings for the league's best overall record. The Mets are out of playoff contention but will try to get another win over Milwaukee on Wednesday when they give the ball to Robert Stock (0-2, 5.40 ERA). The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning this game in 64% of simulations.

You can make this trade for $0.60 per share on Kalshi. A Mets win is trading at $0.41 per share. Use the promo code CBSSPORTS when trading on Kalshi to get a $25 bonus:

Royals vs. Blue Jays

The Royals, despite being in the AL Central cellar, have found a way to play spoiler late in the MLB season. They've won nine games in a row, and can extend their streak to double digits against the Blue Jays. Toronto is still in the AL wild card picture with just three games separating it from the last spot. Randy Dobnak (2-1, 1.58 ERA) goes for the Royals while Spencer Miles (5-2, 3.02 ERA) is taking the mound for the Blue Jays. The Royals prevail here in 50% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the Royals at $0.43 per share. A Blue Jays win trades at $0.58 per share. Get $25 when you sign up with Kalshi using promo code CBSSPORTS and trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.