If you're interested in making MLB predictions, Tuesday's 15-game schedule is for you. We'll highlight trades you can make at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, will help factor into Tuesday's MLB trades. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and learn how to trade prediction markets before you sign up.

MLB markets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

Yankees to win vs. Astros ($0.58)

Braves to win vs. Dodgers ($0.42)

White Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, vs. Rangers ($0.63)

Pirates to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, vs. Padres ($0.66)

Astros vs. Yankees

Houston shook up its front office despite being in contention to win the AL West, while the Yankees are in a great position to enter the playoffs as either a wild card team or the AL West winner. New York will give the ball to Will Warren (8-6, 4.43 ERA) while the Astros send out Ethan Pecko (0-0, 4.91 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Yankees prevailing on Tuesday in 61% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.58 per share, while the Astros winning is trading at $0.43 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Dodgers vs. Braves

Two World Series contenders begin a crucial series on Tuesday, and the Dodgers bring back Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA) as they make their push for the NL's best record. The Braves have to fend off some foes in their division but they are also trying to recapture some of their early season magic. Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA) will get the nod for Atlanta. The Braves win the series opener in 48% of SportsLine simulations.

The Braves are trading at $0.42 per share at Kalshi, while the Dodgers are priced at $0.59 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Rangers vs. White Sox

The Rangers are in contention for the AL West crown, while the White Sox have been able to avoid a collapse to stay atop the AL Central. Texas is giving the ball to Jacob deGrom (9-8, 3.77 ERA) on Tuesday, while Chicago counters with Anthony Kay (9-6, 3.96 ERA). Despite the Rangers getting an 11-2 win on Monday, the SportsLine model sees the White Sox keeping this one close. Chicago wins outright, or loses by less than 1.5 runs, in 73% of simulations.

This trade is available for $0.63 per share at Kalshi. Texas winning by more than 1.5 runs trades at $0.38 per share. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS after you trade $25+:

Pirates vs. Padres

San Diego's offense, which has picked up steam of late, will face a major test on Tuesday when it goes up against Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.95 ERA). Skenes has been struggling of late though, going more than five innings in just two of his last nine starts. Michael King (8-9, 3.38 ERA) goes for the Padres, who are holding on to the last wild card spot in the NL. Pittsburgh wins, or loses by less than 1.5 runs, in 74% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.66 per share. The Padres winning by more than 1.5 runs is trading at $0.35 per share. Use promo code CBSSPORTS when signing up at Kalshi to get a $25 bonus:

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