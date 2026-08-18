With every MLB team in action Tuesday, there are tons of baseball trading options for fans using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. This code is one of the prediction market bonuses available to new users, and it offers a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. We are taking a look here at some of the available MLB trades on Kalshi. We also are offering the results from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

MLB markets for Tuesday, August 18

Giants to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Guardians ($0.56)

Athletics vs. Royals more than 9.5 runs ($0.45)

White Sox to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs ($0.57)

Giants vs. Guardians

It's been a season to forget for the San Francisco Giants, who have now fallen to 51-73 after entering the season with playoff aspirations. On Tuesday, San Francisco visits the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland is starting trade acquisition Foster Griffin, who has a 6.00 ERA in two outings with his new club. Carson Whisenhunt (6.11 ERA in 28 innings) goes for the Giants. The SportsLine Projection Model has San Francisco winning or losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 64% of its simulations.

Kalshi offers trades on that outcome for 56 cents. Trade at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Athletics vs. Royals

The wheels have fallen off for the A's, whose 5.51 team ERA is tied for the worst in the league. On Tuesday, the Athletics will start Jack Perkins, who sports an unsightly 7.27 ERA. The Royals will give the ball to Daniel Lynch IV (2.88 ERA). His effectiveness hasn't deterred the SportsLine Projection Model from expecting a high-scoring game, as more than 9 runs are scored in 58.6% of the model's simulations.

Kalshi offers more than 9.5 runs at 45 cents. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Cubs vs. White Sox

Monday's series opener at Wrigley Field was won by the Cubs in extra innings thanks to a walk-off home run from Pete Crow-Armstrong. The White Sox will trout out a parade of pitchers, led by opener Bryan Hudson (3-4, 3.14 ERA). The Cubs will counter with trade acquisition Kevin Gausman. The veteran right-hander has a 6.17 ERA in two starts with his new team. The SportsLine model has the Sox keeping it close or winning outright 66% of the time.

The White Sox winning or losing by fewer than 1.5 runs is 57 cents at Kalshi. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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