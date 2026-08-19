All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and 10 of the 15 games on the schedule take place in the evening window and that's where the focus will be on the trades available today at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after you make $25+ in trades. We'll highlight some markets available for Wednesday's slate and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

See our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and be sure to check out where prediction markets are legal before making trades.

MLB markets for Wednesday, August 19

Blue Jays-Rays more than 7.5 runs ($0.48)

Brewers to win vs. Mariners ($0.55)

Dodgers to win vs. Rockies ($0.65)

Blue Jays vs. Rays

Despite languishing near the bottom of the AL East for much of the year, the Blue Jays are now just a half-game back of the final AL wild card spot. They've won seven of their last 10 games, and they'll send Max Scherzer (1-5, 6.59 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday. Tampa Bay has a five-game lead in the division but has struggled a bit since winning nine in a row to begin the month of August. Drew Rasmussen (12-5, 2.78 ERA) gets the call for the Rays. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 7.5 runs in 57.5% of simulations.

Kalshi offers trades on that outcome for 48 cents. Trade at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Mariners vs. Brewers

Milwaukee exploded for 22 runs in Tuesday's win over Seattle, and the Mariners are hoping to avoid a letdown like that on Wednesday when Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA) goes to the mound. Milwaukee, which has the best record in MLB, will give the ball to Dustin May (6-7, 4.13 ERA). The SportsLine model likes the Brewers to keep winning on Wednesday, as they do so in 61% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available at 55 cents. Get a $25 sign-up bonus using promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade at Kalshi:

Dodgers vs. Rockies

The two-time defending champions are unlikely to be caught in the NL West, but they've had some trouble against top contenders lately, with series losses to the Cubs, Red Sox and Brewers. Los Angeles will try to complete a sweep of the Rockies on Wednesday, with Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.46 ERA) getting the nod. Colorado is rolling with Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.27 ERA). The SportsLine model sees the Dodgers prevailing in 68% of simulations.

This outcome can be traded on Kalshi at 65 cents. Use promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade at Kalshi to get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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