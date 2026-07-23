MLB predictions today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best picks for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Royals-Tigers

Fans who are interested in making MLB picks need to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades. There are only five games on the MLB schedule on Thursday, with the latest starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. The later games include Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals and Royals vs. Tigers. We're looking here at the best MLB predictions you can make on these contests at Kalshi using predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Get up to a $500 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Thursday, July 23

Diamondbacks to win vs. Cardinals ($0.48)

Royals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Tigers ($0.51)

Diamondbacks to win vs. Cardinals

Both of these teams are in the running for wild-card spots even though both sit 11.5 games back in their respective divisions. The Cardinals are third in the NL Central, while the Diamondbacks are second in the NL West with almost no chance to catch the Dodgers. This is a make-up game from almost a month ago, when Arizona took two of three in what was set to be a four-game series. It will be a battle of right-handers, with Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 4.58 ERA) set to go for Arizona against Michael McGreevy (4-7, 2.92) for St. Louis. The SportsLine model is backing Arizona on the money line, as it wins in 50% of simulations to earn a 'B' grade. You can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.48 per share. Trade on Diamondbacks-Cardinals at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a sign-up bonus:

Royals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Tigers ($0.51)

Kansas City comes in off a three-game sweep of the Giants, while Detroit has won four of six coming out of the All-Star break. The Tigers are expected to start promising young right-hander Troy Melton (5-1, 1.80) in the opener of this four-game series. The Royals will have a bullpen day, leading off with righty Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.93 ERA). Detroit is fourth in the AL Central, 6.5 games behind the White Sox, while K.C. is in last place, 12 behind Chicago, The SportsLine model is only leaning toward the Tigers, as they are winning in 67% of simulations but are fetching a high price. The better trade is on the Royals to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs -- or win outright -- as they are doing so in 57% of the model simulations. You can trade on Kansas City to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs for $0.51 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Royals-Tigers at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS: