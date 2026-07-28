MLB trade deadline predictions 2026: Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $500 bonus, Skubal, Lindor, Trout markets

We're officially less than a week from the MLB trade deadline, and we've already seen one notable move made with the Nationals trading infielder Curtis Mead to the Red Sox for young starting pitcher Connelly Early. What other moves can we expect between now and the August 3 trade deadline? Kalshi has "next team" markets for many top players who could get dealt ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. Here, we'll break down those MLB trade deadline predictions markets. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a trading bonus:

Tarik Skubal trades at Kalshi

Dodgers: 42 cents

Brewers: 16 cents

Stay with Tigers: 13 cents

Rays: 12 cents

Cubs: 9 cents

Braves: 7 cents

Phillies: 6 cents

Yankees: 6 cents

Every trade deadline has its white whale, and this year, it's Skubal. The veteran lefty has won the AL Cy Young each of the last two years, and while the Tigers are technically in Wild Card contention given how open the American League is this year, they're well under .500 and could get a king's ransom if they deal Skubal, who is a pending free agent.

The Dodgers, who have won the last two World Series, are viewed as the most likely team to acquire the star lefty. L.A. has a loaded roster and also has the prospect capital to acquire a player like Skubal, and as has been the case for a few years now, the Dodgers are banged up on the pitching front.

The Brewers look like the biggest threat to a Dodgers 3-peat, and they're considered to be a top contender for Skubal's services. A 1-2 punch of Skubal and NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski would be deadly in a shortened postseason series.

The Rays, the top team in the AL, are also seen as a threat to trade for Skubal. Tampa Bay regularly has a great farm system, and the Rays are expected to be among the most aggressive teams this deadline.

The Cubs need starting pitching help in the worst way, while the Braves and Phillies could certainly use a big boost in the rotation to better their chances in a crowded National League. And then there's the Yankees, who are never afraid to swing big for a star player. Their pitching is very good now, but Skubal paired with Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole among others would make the Yankees the team to beat in the American League assuming Aaron Judge is healthy.

Joe Ryan trades at Kalshi

Stay with Twins: 65 cents

Cubs: 18 cents

Braves: 16 cents

Dodgers: 14 cents

Rays: 13 cents

Yankees: 13 cents

Brewers: 12 cents

White Sox: 12 cents

Rangers: 11 cents

Phillies: 11 cents

Nationals: 11 cents

Ryan is another big name out of the AL Central to keep an eye on. The star Twins right-hander and Byron Buxton were really the only two names who survived Minnesota's fire sale last year. But the Twins are right in the thick of things in the Wild Card race, hence why the most likely outcome is Ryan staying put.

Minnesota's standing may make it less likely that Ryan gets dealt even though he would bring in a massive return. He's a durable and consistent All-Star starter, and Ryan is signed through the end of next season. Any team needing pitching help would love to add Ryan to the mix, and teams that would rather add players with club control over rentals -- such as Atlanta -- make a lot of sense if the Twins do indeed listen to calls here. Make MLB trade deadline predictions at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sandy Alcantara trades at Kalshi

Stay with Marlins: 53 cents

Cubs: 23 cents

Dodgers: 21 cents

Yankees: 17 cents

Brewers: 14 cents

Phillies: 14 cents

White Sox: 12 cents

Alcantara has rebounded nicely after a 5.36 ERA showing in 2025, which came after the 2022 Cy Young winner missed all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched to that level this year, but he's flashed brilliance and is a known commodity across baseball.

The Marlins trading Alcantara seemed silly as recently as two weeks ago, but Miami just recently went on a 12-game losing streak that severely damaged their playoff aspirations. The Marlins don't need to rush to trade Alcantara given he has an affordable team option for 2027, but Miami could get a nice return if the team is open to offers.

The Cubs make a lot of sense for Alcantara given their rotation has been inconsistent and dealt with a ton of injuries this year, but the veteran right-hander makes sense for basically any team in need of starting pitching help considering he comes with an added year of club control at $21 million for 2027.

Aroldis Chapman trades at Kalshi

Stay with Red Sox: 57 cents

Phillies: 16 cents

Padres: 15 cents

Brewers: 14 cents

Yankees: 14 cents

Rays: 14 cents

Pirates: 13 cents

Dodgers: 13 cents

Diamondbacks: 11 cents

The Red Sox looked like clear sellers for much of this year, but after a 15-game winning streak, Boston is back to a playoff contender after making the postseason in 2025. Chapman is a big reason for the team's success as the veteran closer is having another monster year in Beantown.

A Chapman trade is far more unlikely now than it was this time last month, but never say never. Every contender wants to bolster their bullpen this time of year, and Chapman is a proven and high-end commodity. Still, Boston holds a Wild Card spot right now, so there's little reason to think the Sox would move on from Chapman right now. Predict whether the Red Sox will trade Chapman at Kalshi:

Francisco Lindor trades at Kalshi

Stay with Mets: 76 cents

Dodgers: 15 cents

Red Sox: 14 cents

Yankees: 11 cents

Rays: 7 cents

The Mets' freefall into the cellar of the NL East was unexpected, and as a result, they're expected to be aggressive sellers this trade deadline. That means expiring contracts will be on the table, such as Freddy Peralta, as well as relievers like Luke Weaver and Devin Williams.

But rumors have surfaced that the team could be open to trading Lindor, the team's shortstop since 2021. Lindor has been a great player for New York over that time, and he's a veteran switch-hitting shortstop who'd provide massive offensive upside at a premium position.

The biggest factors here, though, are that Lindor is 32, is locked up through 2031 on a 10-year, $341 million deal, and that he's been banged up this year and has been more good than great.

Still, teams needing a middle infield upgrade who could take on most of Lindor's contract would be interested if the Mets are open to it, but it's a complicated deal given his contract, so it's viewed as more likely than not that Lindor stays in Queens at least through the deadline.

Adley Rutschman trades at Kalshi

Stay with Orioles: 79 cents

Yankees: 13 cents

White Sox: 13 cents

Would the Orioles really move on from Rutschman? Baltimore is under .500 but is still in the Wild Card hunt given how poor the AL is right now, but reports have surfaced that the team is open to trading their backstop, who is currently on the IL. Rutschman is having a solid bounceback season after two disastrous campaigns in 2024 and 2025, and he made the All-Star team this year. Baltimore has another standout catcher in youngster Samuel Basallo, and they have a few other young catchers in the system that are in the higher ranks of the minors. Rutschman and the O's have also failed to agree to an extension, and he's going to hit free agency after 2027.

The Yankees could certainly stand to upgrade behind the dish, but would the O's deal Rutschman in their own division? The White Sox are beat up behind the plate and will almost certainly be looking at add a catcher this deadline.

It seems likely that Rutschman stays in Baltimore, but given his position, hitting prowess and defensive work, Rutschman would be a welcome addition for any contender both for now and for next year. Make a prediction on Rutschman's future at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a bonus up to $500:

Mike Trout trades at Kalshi

Stay with Angels: 80 cents

Phillies: 16 cents

Yankees: 12 cents

Padres: 12 cents

Red Sox: 12 cents

Look, Trout has a full no-trade clause, and he's made it clear publicly that he doesn't want to be traded. But given the Angels are among the worst teams in baseball, that the team fired their GM recently and has a manager on a lame duck contract, perhaps Trout is more receptive to moving on after 16 historic years for the Halos.

Injuries have cost Trout a lot of time over the last few seasons, and he's not the same all-around superstar he was in the 2010s. He's still a capable defensive outfielder who is also an elite slugger and on-base machine. Any contender would love to have Trout on board for 2026 through the rest of his contract, which expires after 2030.

A move to his childhood team in Philadelphia has always been speculated, but whether it's Philly, New York, Boston or any other city in baseball, Trout would have to waive a no-trade clause, and that's something he reportedly hasn't been open to in recent years. But then again, things haven't looked this bleak for the Angels, even as bad as things have been the last few years.

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