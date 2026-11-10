New users who sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into their account. NFL Week 9 wraps up with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Buffalo Bills in a battle of playoff contenders on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans who want to make Bills vs. Vikings predictions and trades for this matchup can do so on Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. The Bills are trading at $0.63 per share to beat the Vikings, who are trading at $0.37 per share on Polymarket. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is inactive with a hamstring injury. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football Week 9, we're looking at some of the available trading markets at Polymarket. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Monday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bills vs. Vikings preview

This is battle of teams that are rolling, but it is a matchup of opposites. The Bills have been powdered by a high-powered offense led by former MVP Josh Allen, who is in top form. The Vikings rely on a ferocious defense and try to limit mistakes on offense. The Bills (6-1) lead the AFC East and have won their past three games, beating a shorthanded Ravens team 36-10 last week. The Vikings (6-1) are in first place in the NFC North despite their first loss last week, a 19-15 setback to the Lions.

Buffalo has scored 106 points over the past three games, with Allen throwing for 718 yards and accounting for seven touchdowns over that span. Bills running back James Cook III has 707 rushing yards (fifth in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. Top wideout DJ Moore is questionable again as he deals with injuries, but fellow receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid have 27 catches apiece to lead the team. The Bills lead the league in scoring at 33.3 points per game but opponents average 25.9 points against them, and they are minus-2 in turnover margin with just nine takeaways.

Minnesota shares the league lead in turnover margin at plus-7 along with just five giveaways. The Vikings have the second-most sacks in the league with 25 and allow a league-low 13.3 points per game. They only allow 271.6 total yards per contest, second-fewest in the NFL. The offense, which will be led by Carson Wentz as Kyler Murray recovers from a hamstring injury, averages the fourth-fewest total yards in the NFL at 279.4 yards per game. But the unit doesn't make many mistakes, and with receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson, it has the pieces to make occasional big plays. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Bills vs. Vikings picks

Vikings to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win (52%)

Fewer than than 45.5 points (53%)

Vikings to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win (52%)

The Vikings have a big edge in the turnover department, as Buffalo is just minus-2 and has turned the ball over 11 times. Minnesota gets after the passer, with Andrew Van Ginkel (6.5 sacks), Dallas Turner (6) and Blake Cashman (4.5) among those who will swarm Allen on Monday night. The Buffalo defense isn't nearly as strong as it is tied for 24th in the league in scoring defense. The unit also fails to generate much pressure. Greg Rousseau is tied for third in the NFL with seven sacks, but the rest of the team has eight total. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, expects the Vikings defense to slow Allen's roll and has Minnesota losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, in 58% of its simulations.

Shares on the Vikings to lose by fewer than 3.5, or win outright, are trading at 52% at Polymarket, while the Bills to win by more than 3.5 is trading at 49%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than than 45.5 points (53%)

The Bills have been scoring a ton of points, but they haven't faced a defense like Minnesota's. Allen has the ability to make plays when the pocket collapses, but he is not immune to mistakes and has thrown five interceptions this season. Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards in last week's Vikings loss, so Minnesota will be keen on stopping Cook this week. With the Vikings' offense not looking particularly formidable and Allen facing his biggest test yet, the model likes this one to be a low-scoring game. It has the teams combining for fewer than 45.5 points in 53% of its simulations. Shares on the teams to combine for fewer than 45.5 points are trading at 53% each at Polymarket and the score total to top that number is 48%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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