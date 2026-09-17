With kickoff just hours away, Kalshi's Lions vs. Bills player prop board has grown substantially since this week's numbers first came out. Josh Allen's 250-yard passing mark alone has traded roughly $13,100, up from about $10,500 earlier this week and still the single busiest market on the board, while his rushing props have quietly picked up more than $9,700 in trading on their own. You can trade Week 2 NFL props with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Kalshi prices the Bills at $0.67 per share to beat the Lions, who are trading at $0.33 per share. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

We pulled every passing, rushing, and receiving props from this week's NFL games. Lions vs. Bills has plenty of trading interest across the board. Detroit and Buffalo's game alone now accounts for roughly $50,000 in combined prop trading across passing, rushing and receiving markets, well ahead of every other Week 2 game on the board. Commanders vs. Cowboys and a handful of others already carry plenty of volume, and several Sunday and Monday games have thin or entirely empty markets as of this morning. Not every move looks the same once you check the game behind it.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 16, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

This week's top traded player props

Ranked by trading volume, most traded games and props first.

Lions vs. Bills passing: Roughly $13,100 has traded on Josh Allen's 250-yard mark, up from about $10,500 earlier this week, still the single busiest prop on the Week 2 board; roughly $770 has traded on Jared Goff's 275-yard mark, projecting to roughly 265 yards.

Lions vs. Bills rushing: Roughly $1,760 has traded on Jahmyr Gibbs' 90-yard mark, roughly $6,100 combined across his full trades. projecting to roughly 90 yards; roughly $1,350 has traded on James Cook III's 80-yard mark, roughly $2,800 combined, projecting to roughly 80 yards. Josh Allen's own rushing props have picked up roughly $9,700 in trading, a market that barely existed when this article first ran Tuesday.

Lions vs. Bills receiving: Jameson Williams has overtaken Amon-Ra St. Brown as Detroit's most traded receiving prop at roughly $2,700 combined, while D.J. Moore leads Buffalo's board at roughly $1,050 combined; St. Brown's mark has traded roughly $180.

Commanders vs. Cowboys passing: Roughly $2,765 has traded on Jayden Daniels' 200-yard mark, the single most heavily traded prop found outside Detroit at Buffalo.

Lions vs. Bills, Thursday Night Football: Most traded player props

Detroit and Buffalo's player props have kept trading heavily as kickoff approaches, and the board looks different than it did just two days ago. Josh Allen's 250-yard passing threshold has traded roughly $13,100, up from about $10,500 earlier this week and still the busiest single market anywhere on the Week 2 board, with Kalshi pricing his fair value right around 250 yards. Jared Goff's passing market has traded roughly $770 at its busiest mark, projecting to a fair value near 265 yards. A development not reflected in the earlier numbers, Allen's own rushing props have quietly picked up more than $9,700 in trading, projecting to a fair value near 32 yards, nearly as much dollar volume as Goff's entire passing market combined. On rushing yards, Jahmyr Gibbs' props have traded roughly $6,100 combined, still projecting to a fair value near 90 yards, ahead of James Cook III, whose props have traded roughly $2,800 combined at a fair value near 80 yards. Receiving has changed the most: Jameson Williams has emerged as Detroit's most heavily traded receiver prop at roughly $2,700 combined, passing Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose props have traded roughly $180, while D.J. Moore leads Buffalo's receiving board at roughly $1,050. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Commanders vs Cowboys: Thin on passing, heavy volume on rushing and receiving

Dak Prescott's passing market projects to a fair value of roughly 267 yards at Kalshi but has traded lightly, mostly a few dollars per strike. Jayden Daniels' passing market projects lower, to roughly 207 yards, yet his single 200-yard threshold has traded roughly $2,765, by far the most heavily traded single market found on the Sunday slate. On rushing, Dallas back Javonte Williams projects to roughly 77 yards at Kalshi on modest trading of roughly $1 to $24 across his mark. Daniels' own rushing market moved roughly $55 to $109 at a fair value near 39 yards. Receiving is where this game is richest, roughly $125 has traded across George Pickens' mark and he projects to roughly 65 yards, roughly $163 has traded across Terry McLaurin's mark and he projects to roughly 53 yards, while CeeDee Lamb's market showed no trading at all despite a higher price. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.