You can trade Week 2 NFL props with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Jayden Daniels' 200-yard passing threshold has traded roughly $10,200, the single busiest player prop found anywhere on Kalshi's Week 2 board, ahead of every other game still open. Washington's own Sunday matchup with Dallas is the clear leader on the board right now. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's passing props have traded far more lightly by comparison, roughly $660 combined across his full ladder of marks. Kalshi prices the Cowboys at $0.66 per share to beat the Commanders, who are trading at $0.34 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

We pulled every passing, rushing, and receiving props from this week's NFL games. Terry McLaurin's marks have traded roughly $840 combined and George Pickens' roughly $700, while Cincinnati at Houston and New Orleans at Baltimore carry smaller but genuine volume of their own, led by Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson's passing props. Commanders vs. Cowboys and a handful of others already carry plenty of volume, and several Sunday and Monday games have thin or entirely empty markets as of this morning. Not every move looks the same once you check the game behind it.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 18, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

This week's top traded player props

Ranked by trading volume, most traded games and props first.

Washington at Dallas passing: Jayden Daniels' 200-yard mark has traded roughly $10,200, the single busiest prop anywhere on the Week 2 board, with a further roughly $5,530 traded on his 225-yard mark. Dak Prescott's marks have traded roughly $660 combined, led by his 275-yard mark at roughly $300.

Washington at Dallas receiving: George Pickens' marks have traded roughly $700 combined, led by his 80-yard mark at roughly $212; Terry McLaurin's marks have traded roughly $840 combined, led by his 110-yard mark at roughly $229. CeeDee Lamb's marks have traded lightly by comparison, roughly $15 total.

Cincinnati at Houston passing: Joe Burrow's marks have traded roughly $495 combined, led by his 250-yard mark at roughly $369. C.J. Stroud's marks have traded roughly $4 total.

New Orleans at Baltimore passing: Lamar Jackson's marks have traded roughly $306 combined, led by his 225-yard mark at roughly $256. Tyler Shough's marks have traded roughly $42 combined.

Washington at Dallas, Sunday 9/20: the week's most traded prop

Jayden Daniels' 200-yard passing threshold has traded roughly $10,200, the single busiest player prop found anywhere on Kalshi's Week 2 board, well clear of every other game still open. His 225-yard mark has traded a further roughly $5,530, meaning Daniels' passing props alone account for more dollar volume than every other Sunday game's passing market combined. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's own passing props have traded far more lightly by comparison, roughly $660 combined across his full ladder of marks, led by his 275-yard threshold at roughly $300.



Receiving is real too in this game. Terry McLaurin's marks have traded roughly $840 combined, led by his 110-yard threshold at roughly $229, while George Pickens' marks have traded roughly $700 combined, led by his 80-yard threshold at roughly $212. CeeDee Lamb's marks have barely traded at all, roughly $15 total, despite Lamb carrying a higher public profile than either Pickens or McLaurin. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Cincinnati at Houston and New Orleans at Baltimore, Sunday 9/20:

Joe Burrow's passing props have traded roughly $495 combined, led by his 250-yard mark at roughly $369, while Houston starter C.J. Stroud's marks have barely traded, roughly $4 total. In New Orleans at Baltimore, Lamar Jackson's passing props have traded roughly $306 combined, led by his 225-yard mark at roughly $256, ahead of New Orleans starter Tyler Shough, whose marks have traded roughly $42 combined. Neither game has built up the kind of volume seen in Washington at Dallas yet. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.