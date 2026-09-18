You can trade Week 2 NFL props with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Jayden Daniels' 200-yard passing mark has drawn roughly $16,700 in Kalshi trading volume, the single busiest prop anywhere on the Week 2 board, as Washington heads to Dallas for Sunday's featured game. Dak Prescott's 275-yard mark has pulled in about $830 combined on the Cowboys' side, while Kalshi prices Dallas at $0.655 per share to beat Washington, who trades at $0.345 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Beyond the marquee matchup, prop trading is heavy across Sunday's slate: Lamar Jackson's 225-yard passing mark has drawn more than $11,000 in volume ahead of New Orleans at Baltimore, and George Pickens' 60-yard receiving mark has pulled in better than $8,700 for Cowboys-Commanders. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 18, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

This week's top traded player props

Ranked by trading volume, most traded games and props first.

Jayden Daniels 200+ passing yards (Washington at Dallas): $0.635 per share, roughly $16,700 in volume

Lamar Jackson 225+ passing yards (New Orleans at Baltimore): $0.405 per share, more than $11,000 in volume

George Pickens 60+ receiving yards (Washington at Dallas): $0.565 per share, better than $8,700 in volume

Tyler Shough 350+ passing yards (New Orleans at Baltimore): $0.055 per share, roughly $3,850 in volume

C.J. Stroud 225+ passing yards (Cincinnati at Houston): $0.44 per share, roughly $3,840 in volume

Joe Burrow 250+ passing yards (Cincinnati at Houston): $0.49 per share, roughly $2,390 in volume

Dak Prescott 275+ passing yards (Washington at Dallas): $0.445 per share, roughly $830 in volume

Terry McLaurin 60+ receiving yards (Washington at Dallas): $0.415 per share, roughly $350 in volume

CeeDee Lamb 60+ receiving yards (Washington at Dallas): $0.65 per share, roughly $100 in volume

Washington at Dallas, Sunday 9/20: the week's most traded prop

No prop on the Week 2 board has drawn more trading interest than Jayden Daniels clearing 200 passing yards, which sits at $0.635 per share on roughly $16,700 in volume. Dak Prescott's 275-yard mark has drawn about $830 in volume of its own, trading at $0.445 per share. On the receiving side, Cowboys receiver George Pickens' 60-yard mark has pulled in the heaviest volume of any pass catcher in this game, better than $8,700 at $0.565 per share, ahead of CeeDee Lamb's 60-yard mark at $0.65 per share on about $100 in volume and Terry McLaurin's 60-yard mark at $0.415 per share on roughly $350 in volume.



Kalshi prices Dallas at $0.655 per share to beat Washington, who trades at $0.345 per share, in Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Cincinnati at Houston and New Orleans at Baltimore, Sunday 9/20:

Joe Burrow's 250-yard passing mark leads Bengals-Texans prop trading at $0.49 per share on roughly $2,390 in volume, while Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's 225-yard mark has drawn about $3,840 in volume at $0.44 per share. In New Orleans-Baltimore, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's 225-yard mark is the busiest prop of the pair, drawing more than $11,000 in volume at $0.405 per share, while Saints quarterback Tyler Shough's 350-yard mark has pulled in roughly $3,850 in volume at $0.055 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.