Every NFL game this week has its own Kalshi market for which player throws for the most passing yards, rushes for the most rushing yards, and catches for the most receiving yards, priced player by player rather than head-to-head. Over $10,000 has already been traded on Josh Allen to throw for more than 250 yards. You can trade NFL props with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

We pulled every passing, rushing, and receiving props from this week's NFL games. Lions vs. Bills has plenty of trading interest across the board. Commanders vs. Cowboys and a handful of others already carry plenty of volume, and several Sunday and Monday games have thin or entirely empty markets as of this morning. Not every move looks the same once you check the game behind it.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 16, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

This week's top traded player props

Ranked by trading volume, most traded games and props first.

Lions vs. Bills passing: Roughly $10,470 has traded on Josh Allen's 250-yard mark, the single busiest market found anywhere on the Week 2 board, projecting to a fair value of roughly 253 yards, roughly $780 has traded on Jared Goff's 275-yard mark, projecting to roughly 265 yards

Lions vs. Bills rushing: Roughly $1,800 has traded on Jahmyr Gibbs' 90-yard mark, projecting to roughly 91 yards, roughly $1,370 has traded on James Cook III's 80-yard mark, projecting to roughly 81 yards

Lions vs. Bills receiving, roughly $190 has traded across Amon-Ra St. Brown's mark, projecting to roughly 80 yards

Commanders vs. Cowboys passing: Roughly $2,765 has traded on Jayden Daniels' 200-yard mark, the single most heavily traded prop found outside Detroit at Buffalo

Lions vs. Bills, Thursday Night Football: Most traded player props

This is the one game on the Week 2 slate where Kalshi's player props have had two full days to trade and carry real size on most strikes. Josh Allen's 250-yard passing threshold alone has traded roughly $10,470, the busiest single market found anywhere on the Week 2 board. Kalshi projects a fair value of roughly 253 yards. Jared Goff's passing market has traded roughly $780 at its busiest mark and projects to a fair value of roughly 265 yards at Kalshi, ahead of Allen, a notable finding given Allen's higher public profile as a passer. On rushing, roughly $1,800 has traded on Jahmyr Gibbs' 90-yard mark, with Kalshi projecting to roughly 91 yards, ahead of Buffalo's James Cook III, whose 80-yard strike has traded roughly $1,370 and projects to roughly 81 yards. On receiving, Amon-Ra St. Brown's market has traded roughly $190 total across its mark and projects to roughly 80 yards, real trading but noticeably smaller than either backfield's rushing markets in dollar terms. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Commanders vs Cowboys: Thin on passing, heavy volume on rushing and receiving

Dak Prescott's passing market projects to a fair value of roughly 267 yards at Kalshi but has traded lightly, mostly a few dollars per strike. Jayden Daniels' passing market projects lower, to roughly 207 yards, yet his single 200-yard threshold has traded roughly $2,765, by far the most heavily traded single market found on the Sunday slate. On rushing, Dallas back Javonte Williams projects to roughly 77 yards at Kalshi on modest trading of roughly $1 to $24 across his mark. Daniels' own rushing market moved roughly $55 to $109 at a fair value near 39 yards. Receiving is where this game is richest, roughly $125 has traded across George Pickens' mark and he projects to roughly 65 yards, roughly $163 has traded across Terry McLaurin's mark and he projects to roughly 53 yards, while CeeDee Lamb's market showed no trading at all despite a higher price. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.