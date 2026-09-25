Week 4 of the 2026 college football season will feature five games scheduled for Friday, including Navy (1-1) vs. UAB (1-2) at 7:00 p.m. ET. Navy is coming off a 38-30 loss at FAU in Week 2 prior to its bye week, while UAB suffered a 21-14 loss to Louisiana in Week 3. Kalshi prices Navy to win at $0.70 per share, while UAB is trading at $0.30 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of Navy vs. UAB, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and Friday's game, which can be used to trade on Navy vs. UAB for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Navy vs. UAB prediction markets

Navy to win: $0.70

UAB to win: $0.30

Navy to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.49

More than 49.5 points scored combined: Yes $0.54, No $0.46

Navy to win: $0.70

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson led the Midshipmen with 96 yards and one touchdown on 12 rushing attempts, while throwing for 47 yards and one interception on 3 of 11 passing, during its Week 2 loss to FAU. Backup quarterback Jackson Gutierrez threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 6 of 12 passing, while also recording 75 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

Navy totaled 393 yards of total offense, with 246 rushing yards on 37 attempts in Week 2, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Navy is trading at $0.70 to win on the road Friday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

UAB to win: $0.30

UAB quarterback Ryder Burton threw for 144 yards and one interception on 15 of 25 passing during a Week 3 loss to Louisiana. Burton enters Friday's game with 708 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions on 62 of 98 passing.

UAB faced a 21-7 deficit at halftime and was held scoreless in the third quarter prior to Nate Rogers' 11-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. UAB is trading at $0.30 per share to win at home on Friday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Navy to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.49

Navy enters Friday's game with an average of 36.0 points per game and 26.5 points allowed per game for a +9.5 margin. The Midshipmen defeated Towson, 42-15, in Week 1 before their 38-30 loss to Florida Atlantic the following week.

UAB has averaged 21.0 points scored and 27.7 points allowed for a -6.7 margin through its three two games of the 2026 season. The Blazers lost 42-23 to Illinois in Week 1, won 26-20 against Louisiana Monroe in Week 2 and were defeated 21-14 by Louisiana in Week 3.

Navy is trading at $0.51 per share to win by seven or more points on Friday, while UAB is trading at $0.49 to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 49.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.46

Navy's offense has scored more than 38 points in each of its first two games and totaled 72, having averaged 31.5 points per game in 2025, which ranked 30th among all FBS teams. The Minutemen are averaging 460.0 yards per game in 2026 with a 43.48% third down efficiency and an 83.33% fourth down efficiency in 2026.

UAB has scored 26 or fewer points and totaled 63 through its first three games, having averaged 26.4 points per game in 2025, which ranked 77th among FBS teams. The Blazers are averaging 337.3 yards per game with a 47.83% third down efficiency and a 33.33% fourth down efficiency this season.

Navy and UAB scoring 50 or more points is trading at $0.54 per share, while both teams scoring 49 or fewer points is trading at $0.46 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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