NBA predictions on Kalshi with promo code CBSSPORTS: LeBron James decision, Kawhi Leonard trade outcome

Sports fans looking to make predictions on these events can do so with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades. NBA Summer League wrapped up on Sunday with the Golden State Warriors winning the Las Vegas championship over the Memphis Grizzlies, headlined by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg winning the Summer League MVP award. Sign up for Kalshi here to get up to $500 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

NBA offseason predictions

LeBron James next team

Everyone is waiting for James' decision. The King has reportedly narrowed down his list to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, though the Warriors are still not completely out of the mix. On Kalshi, the Heat are the frontrunners at $0.42 per share, but the Cavaliers are right behind them at $0.33 per share. The 76ers are $0.12 per share while the Warriors are $0.14 per share. Rich Paul, James' agent, has not hinted that a decision is coming any time soon, and money is not a factor in his decision because the teams involved cannot offer him a maximum contract. James has said he desires to play competitive basketball and the possibility of ending Philadelphia's championship drought will appeal to him. I'd still lean towards him ending up in Cleveland, as the Cavaliers offer the best roster fit while also presenting the chance to contend for a title. Predict James' next team with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

James Harden next team

Predicting Harden to stay with the Cavaliers (or retire) is priced at $0.87 per share, but this won't happen until James officially makes a decision. The veteran guard is unlikely to seek a different destination if James does return, so this is probably a matter of what the contract will look like for Harden rather than if he plays for the Cavaliers in 2026-27 or not.

Jonathan Kuminga next team

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to move Kuminga, and the Lakers have reportedly been pursuing the young forward. Cleveland is also in the mix, and the Cavaliers are actually the frontrunners on Kalshi at $0.39 per share while Los Angeles is $0.28 per share. The hold up seems to be the exact trade, as the Lakers don't have many draft picks to send to Atlanta. The Cavaliers are still waiting for James and Harden, so any Kuminga deal would likely come after those two make their decisions.

Kawhi Leonard next team

Leonard is likely going to be with the Raptors again, but he's in the spotlight for a different reason. The Clippers are still under investigation for their deal with Aspiration, and the Raptors have opted to let the process play out before officially completing the trade. If there's liability for the Clippers, there's a possibility Leonard's contract is voided and he'd be a free agent. If the trade was completed before the investigation, the Raptors would be the ones losing Leonard. The expectation appears to be that the trade will go through, and Leonard going to Toronto is priced at $0.80 on Kalshi. The longer the investigation drags on, the more likely it is the Clippers face some penalties. However, I don't think the league will void the trade even if Los Angeles is found guilty of cap circumvention. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Leonard's next team:

Jalen Duren next team

Duren was seemingly a lock to get a big contract extension from Detroit after the Pistons captured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Then the playoffs happened. Duren's scoring, rebounding and efficiency numbers went down in the postseason, but more importantly, he seemed completely out of sync with his teammates on both ends of the floor. The Pistons cannot afford to commit big money to him if they are unsure of his future development. He is only 23, so there's plenty of upside. There has been no traction for Duren going anywhere, so his most likely scenario is running it back with Detroit on a lesser contract than he expected. On Kalshi, Duren staying with Detroit is priced at $0.91 per share.

NBA trade predictions

One player every team wants is Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III, who is a high-level defender and 3-point shooter who can serve as a key piece on a contending roster. New Orleans is likely looking at another down season, and the offers for Murphy are unlikely to take a major hit even if this saga extends into the season. He's priced at $0.52 per share to be moved on Kalshi, which is a favorable price considering where New Orleans is. Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Kyrie Irving is expected to be on the move as well, as Kalshi prices him at $0.65 per share to be traded. Irving will have to prove he's healthy after missing most of last year with a torn ACL, but he would be a valuable addition to a team looking for a proven closer.

Depending on how the Warriors start the season, Jimmy Butler could be dangled as a trade chip. Butler has a massive cap hit but as long as Golden State isn't facing any second apron restrictions, the Warriors could deal him for multiple players. Butler is priced at $0.52 to be traded, though he's not going to be on the court to start this season. This would be a trade deadline deal if it does happen, and the Warriors would need to be a middling team for Butler to be on the move. If they're near the top of the West standings, I think he stays put. Will Murphy, Irving or Butler get traded? Make your predictions at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS: