Stanford hosts NC State in an ACC matchup on Friday night, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. NC State is 3-3, while Stanford is 3-4 heading into this 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Trade on Stanford vs. NC State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices NC State at $0.73 per share to capture the win on the road, while Stanford is priced at $0.27 per share to win. The $0.73 price per share equates to a 73% probability for NC State to win. More than 55.5 points scored in Stanford vs. NC State is trading at $0.49 per share. NC State to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for NC State vs. Stanford trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Stanford vs. NC State prices (via Kalshi)

Stanford vs. NC State winner Stanford $0.27, NC State $0.73 Stanford vs. NC State points 55.5 total points to be scored (More $0.49, Less $0.51) Stanford vs. NC State margin NC State to win by more than 7.5 points (YES $0.50, NO $0.50)

Stanford vs. NC State preview

Stanford has struggled mightily in ACC play this season, outside of its 34-27 win over Georgia Tech at the end of September. The Cardinal have failed to score double digits in their other four conference games, including a 58-7 loss at then-No. 3 Notre Dame two weeks ago. They were able to get back in the win column with a 34-7 win over Elon last week.

NC State is off to a 3-3 start, as its two-game winning streak was snapped in a 38-14 loss to Wake Forest its last time out. The Wolfpack had previously notched wins over Appalachian State and Louisville, and they had a bye last week. They flew to the Bay Area on Wednesday to adjust to the time difference.

Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey has passed for 1,507 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Cardinal running back Micah Ford had a career-high 231 scrimmage yards against Elon. Kalshi has NC State priced at $0.73 to win and $0.50 to win by at least eight points. Trade on Stanford vs. NC State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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