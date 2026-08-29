The 2026 college football season is starting off with a strong schedule of games on Saturday, Aug. 29, and one of the top games of the day is a battle of ACC teams when Virginia hosts NC State. The Cavaliers went 11-3 last season and made it all the way to the ACC Championship Game, but one of their three losses came in September when they fell to the Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C. The Cavs will host the rematch this year, which is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Ahead of this ACC affair, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi and Polymarket, two of the best prediction market apps. These platforms are both offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up on Saturday, and these offers can be used when trading on NC State at Virginia so long as you reside in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $20 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

NC State vs. Virginia prediction markets

Virginia to win: 63% (Polymarket)

NC State to win: 38% (Polymarket)

Virginia to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes 48 cents, No 53 cents (Kalshi)

More than 54.5 points: Yes 41 cents, No 60 cents (Kalshi)

Virginia to win: 63% (Polymarket)

The Cavaliers are coming off a great 11-3 season, but they now have the tough task of repeating that success. They dominated in ACC play, but one of their three losses on the year was at NC State in a shootout. The Cavaliers found their groove defensively over the second half of the season, but the team is only set to return eight total starters from last year's squad. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Virginia winning at a 64% rate.

A Virginia win is trading at 63% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

NC State to win: 38% (Polymarket)

The Wolfpack had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, starting off 3-0 but finishing 8-5. A big reason for going 5-5 the rest of the way was due to struggles on the road. NC State went 6-1 at home -- including the win over Virginia -- compared to 1-4 on the road during the regular season before winning a bowl game. The Wolfpack also have the unenviable task of figuring out a roster that returns fewer than 10 starters from a year ago.

An NC State win is 38% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Virginia to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes 48 cents, No 53 cents (Kalshi)

The Cavaliers won by more than 4.5 points eight times last season, while the Wolfpack won or lost by fewer than 4.5 points nine times in 13 games. But when the Wolfpack lost, they typically lost big, losing just two games by one score with the other three being blowout losses.

Virginia winning by more than 4.5 points is 48 cents at Kalshi, while NC State winning or losing by five or fewer points is 53 cents per share. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football win totals and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 54.5 points: Yes 41 cents, No 60 cents (Kalshi)

Expect a lot of points here. Both squads averaged over 30 points per game last season, while NC State was known to give up a lot of points. The 2025 matchup between these foes saw 66 points scored. Virginia's defense did tighten things up in the second half of the season, as none of the Cavs' final seven games had 55 or more total points scored after each of their first six did. Seven of NC State's games had at least 55 points scored.

NC State vs. Virginia finishing with more than 54.5 points scored is 41 cents per share at Kalshi, and these teams combining for 54 or fewer points is 60 cents per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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