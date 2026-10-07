The FIU Panthers (2-2) host the New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium. Polymarket prices FIU at $0.70 per share to win, with New Mexico State trading at $0.31. The $0.70 price per share equates to a 70% probability for FIU to win. More than 46.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share, with fewer than 45.5 points at $0.51. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of FIU vs. New Mexico State, we'll examine some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and the offer can be used when trading on FIU vs. New Mexico State for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

FIU vs. New Mexico State preview

FIU has alternated losses and wins through four games, and its passing attack has done most of the work. JJ Kohl has thrown for 1,065 yards with five touchdowns against six interceptions. Maguire Anderson has been his top target with 24 catches for 382 yards and two scores. The Panthers are averaging 418.0 yards per game, but Wednesday is their first Conference USA matchup of the season.

New Mexico State comes to Miami after a 34-13 win over Western Kentucky in its CUSA opener. The Aggies are averaging 402.0 yards per game, including 252.0 through the air, and scored 34 points after being held below 20 in each of their previous two games. Adam Damante made his first start of the season against WKU and helped the offense cut down on the turnovers that had hurt it earlier. The all-time series is tied 2-2, with FIU winning the most recent meeting 34-13 at home in 2024. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

FIU vs. New Mexico State picks, predictions

New Mexico State to stay within 5.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Fewer than 45.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

New Mexico State to stay within 5.5 points ($0.50 per share)

New Mexico State has a clear path to keeping this game within 5.5 points if James Jones carries last week's form into Miami. Jones ran for a season-high 155 yards and a touchdown against Western Kentucky, pushing him to 510 yards at 6.6 per attempt. The Aggies also generated six sacks and scored their third defensive touchdown of the season on De'Marcus Peters' interception return.

FIU can pile up yards without turning every drive into points. The Panthers average 418.0 yards per game but only 18.0 points, and they've scored touchdowns on five of 14 trips inside the redzone. That leaves room for New Mexico State to hang around even if FIU controls more of the field. SportsLine has the Panthers winning 23-19, a four-point result. Polymarket prices New Mexico State to stay within 5.5 points at $0.50 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 45.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

FIU's defense is the strongest reason to expect fewer than 46.5 points Wednesday night. The Panthers are allowing 14.5 points and 246.3 yards per game, including only 81.5 on the ground. Opponents have thrown for 164.8 yards per outing and scored just four offensive touchdowns through four games. FIU has held all four opponents to 20 points or fewer, with its last two games finishing 16-10 and 20-3.

The Panthers aren't producing many high-scoring games themselves, averaging 18.0 points per game. Their four contests have produced an average of 32.5 combined points, with three finishing below 46.5. SportsLine has this matchup ending 23-19 and sees fewer than 46.5 points in 56% of simulations. Polymarket prices fewer than 46.5 points at $0.50 per share, compared with $0.52 for more than 46.5. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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