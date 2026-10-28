The New Mexico State Aggies will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for a Conference USA matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Aggies are 3-4 overall on the season, but own a 2-1 record in league play, while the Gamecocks are 5-2 overall and are unbeaten (3-0) in the conference. They've both been members of C-USA since Jacksonville State joined the FBS in 2023, and they've split their two previous head-to-head matchups. However, Polymarket prices Jacksonville State as the trading favorite at $0.59 per share to win on the road, while New Mexico State is priced at $0.42 per share to win at home. The $0.59 price per share equates to a 59% probability for Jacksonville State to win. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Wednesday, and the offer can be used when trading on Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State preview

After winning four Conference USA games in his first two seasons at the helm of the Aggies, Tony Sanchez has finally gained a little bit of momentum with a 2-1 start in league play. New Mexico State is coming off a 30-24 win over Sam Houston State last week, where James Jones rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown. The Louisiana-Monroe transfer continues to be the program's biggest asset, and he leads the conference in rushing entering the week.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks won nine games in each of their first three seasons as members of the FBS, and they've been to the Conference USA Championship Game in each of the last two seasons -- winning in 2024 and losing in 2025. They've won four in a row after starting the season 1-2, and quarterback Caden Creel leads the league with 12 passing touchdowns. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State picks, predictions

Jacksonville State to win ($0.59 per share)

More than 49.5 points scored: ($0.51 per share)

Jacksonville State to win ($0.59 per share)

The Gamecocks have quickly emerged as a power in the conference, and Creel has been a one-man wrecking crew in his second season as the starter. He's thrown for 1,637 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions over the first seven games of the season and also leads Jacksonville State in rushing yards (500) and rushing touchdowns (4). Charles Kelly's squad is coming off a bye week and should be well-prepared.

The model predicts that the Gamecocks win in 59% of simulations, meaning you're getting fair value with the $0.59 share price. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 49.5 points scored: ($0.51 per share)

The last time these two programs met was in 2024 in Jacksonville, and the Gamecocks cruised to a comfortable 54-13 victory. That was Sanchez's first year at New Mexico State, and Rich Rodriguez was still the head coach for Jacksonville State, so the dynamic has changed. However, there have been at least 50 total points scored in five of seven games that the Gamecocks have played this season, and that's happened in four of seven Aggies games, too.

The model predicts that 51 points are scored on average and that more than 49.5 points are scored in 55% of simulations. That's more than fair value with the current share price at $0.51. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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