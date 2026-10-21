The Sam Houston Bearkats will host the New Mexico State Aggies for a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday night, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Sam Houston is 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in conference play, while New Mexico State is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the league. Trade on Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices New Mexico State at $0.57 per share to capture the win on the road, while Sam Houston is priced at $0.43 per share to win. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability for New Mexico State to win. More than 45.5 points scored in Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State is trading at $0.50 per share. New Mexico State to win by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State prices (via Kalshi)

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State winner Sam Houston $0.43, New Mexico State $0.57 Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State points 45.5 total points to be scored (More $0.50, Less $0.51) Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State margin New Mexico State to win by more than 2.5 points (YES $0.52, NO $0.49)

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State preview

Sam Houston starting quarterback Landyn Locke has attempted (205) and completed (129) passes than any other quarterback in Conference USA so far this season, but the Bearkats have only managed to score six points in their last two games against Western Kentucky and Liberty. Locke has gone 33-of-60 for 250 yards and hasn't thrown a touchdown in those losses, so getting him back on track will be a top priority for Phil Longo this week.

New Mexico State's offense had problems of its own in a 22-3 loss to FIU two weeks ago. The Aggies only managed 230 yards of total offense, but Tony Sanchez's squad had an extra week to right the ship. Running back James Jones leads the conference with 599 rushing yards so far this season and he's accounted for four total touchdowns, so they'll look to establish him early on the road.

Kalshi prices the Aggies to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. More than 45.5 total points scored is $0.50 per share, and fewer than 45.5 points scored is $0.51 per share. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for New Mexico State to record a 25-22 victory on the road. Trade on Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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