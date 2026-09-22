We're nearing the start of Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, and it looks like the NFC West is going to be one of the best divisions in football once again. Football fans in California have two NFC West teams to root for, and they can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+. This offer can be used to make predictions about who will win the NFC West this season. The Seattle Seahawks won the division last year after finishing 14-3, with both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers finishing 12-5 before falling to Seattle in the postseason. Can either California team overtake Seattle this year? Here, we'll dive into the NFC West winner market that's available at Kalshi one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Be sure to check out our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. If you're in California, you're in a state where prediction markets are legal, and you can sign up with the Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS 55.

NFC West winner market at Kalshi

49ers: Yes $0.36, No $0.65

Seahawks: Yes $0.34, No $0.70

Rams: Yes $0.30, No $0.71

Cardinals: Yes $0.02, No $0.99

49ers currently trading at top of NFC West

The 49ers are off to a 2-0 start and have the NFL's best point differential through two weeks. They beat the Rams in Australia 27-7 in Week 1 before taking down Miami 35-13 in Week 2. Brock Purdy has six total touchdowns and new receiver Mike Evans has nine catches for 103 yards and a score for his new team. The 49ers' defense is off to a great start with just 20 total points allowed as that group is healthier than last season.

California Kalshi users can trade on the 49ers to win the NFC West at $0.36 per share, and you can trade on the 49ers to not win the division at $0.65 per share.

Use the Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Seahawks undefeated despite injury at QB

The Seahawks went 6-2 against division opponents last year, including the playoffs, en route to an NFC West crown and a Super Bowl title. They blew out the 49ers in the Divisional Round before winning a back-and-forth NFC Championship Game against the Rams. Seattle is 2-0 this season after beating New England and Arizona, and the team has been without Sam Darnold since early in Week 1. He may return this week, but Drew Lock has guided the Seahawks to a 2-0 start. The Seahawks meet the 49ers in Weeks 5 and 12 and play the Rams in Weeks 16 and 18.

The Seahawks winning the NFC West is trading at $0.34 per share at Kalshi, and Seattle failing to defend its division title is priced at $0.70 per share.

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Rams bounce back from tough Week 1 showing

The Rams' travel strategy to Australia for Week 1 didn't work, and the result was a 27-7 loss to the 49ers. Los Angeles recovered in Week 2, though, beating the Giants 28-6. Matthew Stafford had no problems with Puka Nacua out of the lineup, connecting with Davante Adams for two of his four touchdown passes and for 195 yards of his 327 passing yards. The Rams were seen as a top Super Bowl contender after a busy offseason that saw Aaron Donald come out of retirement after the team traded for All-Pros Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett, the latter of whom is on injured reserve due to knee surgery. The Rams' next three games come against 2025 playoff teams with Denver, Philadelphia and Buffalo on tap.

California Kalshi users can pick the Rams to win the NFC West at $0.30 per share. The Rams failing to win the NFC West is priced at $0.71 per share. Use the Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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