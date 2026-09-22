Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and while there can still be some overreactions to just two games, sports fans have a better idea of which teams will be contending for a playoff spot this season and which ones will likely be looking at improving their draft position. We'll dive into the latest prediction markets for which team will win the 2027 NFL championship at top prediction market apps below. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for $55 as a sign-up bonus after $25+ in trades:

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Learn how to trade prediction markets here prior to looking at the markets available for the 2027 NFL champion.

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NFL 2027 Champion markets (via Kalshi)

After a tough Week 1 performance in Australia against the 49ers, the Rams showcased why they could be among the NFL's most lethal offenses in Week 2 against the Giants. Even with Puka Nacua sidelined, the Rams put up 28 points with Davante Adams and Kyren Williams leading the way. Adams logged 195 yards and two scores, while Williams added 97 scrimmage yards and a score. If Nacua and Myles Garrett can return soon, the Rams will be fully loaded. San Francisco had looked great through two games so far and as long as the 49ers can stay healthy, they should be a factor in the NFC and beyond.

The Bills are 2-0 after defeating the Texans and Lions, thanks in large part to Josh Allen's efforts. The 2024 NFL MVP has nine total touchdowns already through two games, and Buffalo's skill players are stepping up around him. This Bills defense will eventually need to figure out how to slow down opponents, but Buffalo has been opportunistic and can create turnovers when it needs them the most. The Chiefs have also looked solid through two games, with Kenneth Walker leading the way. Walker is proving to be one of the most impactful signings in free agency and eventually Patrick Mahomes should start being more comfortable airing the ball out to give Kansas City a more dynamic offense.

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There is a contingent of teams below these four, with the defending champions Seahawks at the top of that group. Seattle is set to get Sam Darnold back, though Drew Lock has filled in well for the starter. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is primed to repeat as the league's Offensive Player of the Year, and Seattle's defense remains elite. The Ravens stumbled against the Saints in Week 2 but looked like true contenders in Week 1. Lamar Jackson and Co. will need to bounce back in Brazil against a Cowboys squad coming off a big win over the Commanders. Philadelphia has looked shaky but is 2-0 thanks to some late heroics in both games. The Eagles have an intriguing matchup with the Bears on Monday, with Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams potentially being available after avoiding a serious injury in Week 2.

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