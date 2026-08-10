NFL picks: Here's what prediction markets say about Browns starting QB, Colston Loveland, Falcons starting Tua

The 2026 NFL preseason will get under way in earnest on Thursday. There are six games on the docket, but NFL training camps will continue until the end of August before teams have to make decisions on starters, account for injuries and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Sports fans interested in making NFL predictions for the season can take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades with the platform. Sign up here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best prediction market platforms.

NFL trading markets (via Kalshi)

The Browns have not officially named a starter yet, and the battle between Watson and second-year pro Shedeur Sanders is said to be tight. Cleveland is reportedly going to have each quarterback start a preseason game before making the final call, but conventional wisdom suggests the Browns will ultimately give Watson the first crack at the position. Sanders wasn't impressive in his rookie season outside of a big performance against the Titans, though it's tough to hold that against him given how bad the team was overall. There's a possibility Sanders shows out in the preseason, but the edge for now has to go to the veteran.

Luther Burden, a popular breakout candidate for the Bears, suffered a groin injury on Sunday and is expected to be sidelined for a week or two. Burden and Rome Odunze both had good stretches last season, but neither receiver has proven himself to be a true No. 1. Meanwhile, Loveland put up a team-high 713 yards despite being third in targets. With DJ Moore gone, those additional opportunities give Loveland a great chance to finish as a top-3 tight end in Fantasy. If Burden misses time and Odunze remains inconsistent, Loveland becomes Chicago's top receiving option.

Atlanta's quarterback battle can't really be considered a battle because Michael Penix Jr. has not taken first-team reps yet. In fact, Penix Jr. hasn't even been cleared for contact. That means Tua Tagovailoa, a veteran with his own health concerns, has been working with the other presumed starters. Tagovailoa is unlikely to be viewed as a franchise quarterback for Atlanta, but he's almost a surefire Week 1 starter here because he will have all the reps. Penix Jr. will eventually get his shot at taking back the job, but for now it's Tagovailoa going in Week 1. Trade on the Browns Week 1 starting QB and Loveland having a big Fantasy season with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.