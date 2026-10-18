The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+, and you get a guaranteed $55 bonus and not a variable amount like other offers. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market apps where you can trade on any NFL Week 6 games, including Texans vs. Jaguars, Cardinals vs. Rams and Chargers vs. Chiefs. And a historic rivalry wraps things up on Sunday Night Football with Cowboys vs. Packers. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

We're breaking down some of the NFL prediction markets available on Kalshi and offering insights for Sunday from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out our Kalshi promo code review page for terms and conditions, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make any Kalshi NFL Week 6 trades.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions

Giants to win vs. Saints ($0.49)

Chiefs to win by more than 8.5 points vs. Chargers ($0.49)

Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 12.5 points vs. Rams ($0.51)

Packers to win vs. Cowboys ($0.53)

Giants to win vs. Saints ($0.49)

The Giants (3-1-1) are banking on Jameis Winston to keep things going with Jaxson Dart out for the season with a serious knee injury. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick threw for 326 yards and three TDs last week, but the Giants needed a massive meltdown by their opponents to emerge with a 27-27 tie against the Commanders. The Saints have been getting good play from quarterback Tyler Shough, but the defense has been a major problem. The Giants are ninth in scoring defense (21.2 ppg) while the Saints are 31st (30.2). The SportsLine model has the Giants winning in 58% of simulations, earning the pick an 'A' grade, as the odds imply a 51% probability of that outcome.

The Giants are priced at $0.49 per share to win, while a Saints victory is trading at $0.52. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on Saints-Giants and get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+:

Chiefs to win by more than 8.5 points vs. Chargers ($0.49)

Kansas City is 4-0 and rested and ready to go after a bye week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been in vintage form after recovering from his torn ACL, and new running back Kenneth Walker III has been running wild. Mahomes has 1,037 passing yards, nine TDs and two interceptions, while Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has rushed for 537 yards and four TDs in his first four games in K.C. The Chargers (0-5) have been flailing with Justin Herbert playing behind a makeshift offensive line, and they average just 16.8 points per game, third-fewest in the league. The SportsLine model has the Chiefs winning by more than 8.5 points in 58% of its simulations, higher than the 51% the odds imply.

Kalshi has shares on Kansas City to win by more than 8.5 points trading at $0.49 each, while L.A. to win outright or lose by fewer than 8.5 is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 12.5 points vs. Rams ($0.51)

The Rams were predicted to dominate when it looked like Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald would form a wrecking crew on defense to complement the high-powered offense. That hasn't materialized with Garrett injured and Donald not back to the form that earned him three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Rams are still piling up yardage with Matthew Stafford and his talented cast, but they are scoring just 23.8 points per game (15th) and allowing 24.0 (19th). QB Jacoby Brissett has topped 250 passing yards in three of the five games for the Cardinals (1-4), but Arizona has the worst scoring defense in the NFL (32.4 ppg). The offense averages 21.6 (23rd). The SportsLine model has the Cardinals winning, or losing by fewer than 12.5 points, in 57% of its simulations.

Shares on Arizona to lose by fewer than 12.5 or win outright are $0.51 each at Kalshi, while Los Angeles to win by 13 or more is priced at $0.50. Trade on Cardinals-Rams using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Packers to win vs. Cowboys ($0.53)

The Packers offense was finally in fine form last week in a 31-7 rout of the NFC North-rival Bears, with quarterback Jordan Love throwing for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Now the Cowboys and their struggling defense come to Lambeau, but the Dallas offense can score with the best of them. Dak Prescott and Co. average 27.6 points per game, but the defense is 31st in yards allowed (395.4 per game) and yields more than 27 points per contest. Green Bay had five takeaways and sacked Bears quarterbacks four times in the Week 5 victory. Prescott and Love are among the top five passers in the league so far, but Green Bay has the edge on defense, which is why the SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Green Bay to win. The Packers prevail in 61% of the model's simulations.

Shares on Green Bay to win are trading at $0.53 each at Kalshi, while Dallas to get the road victory is priced at $0.48. Trade on Cowboys-Packers using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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