The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after trading $25+. You get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers, and Kalshi is one of the top prediction market apps where you can trade on the NFL. Sunday's NFL afternoon slate is packed with pivotal matchups, including Lions vs. Packers and Rams vs. Raiders, followed by Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Rams vs. Raiders to score more than 48.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

We're looking at some pricing in the NFL prediction markets on Kalshi and offering insights for Sunday from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Go to our Kalshi promo code review page to see terms and conditions, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make any Kalshi NFL Week 7 trades.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions

Rams vs. Raiders more than 48.5 points ($0.50)

Seahawks to win vs. Chiefs ($0.57)

Rams vs. Raiders more than 48.5 points ($0.50)

Los Angeles is in desperate need of a victory, as one of the top expected contenders to win the Super Bowl sits 2-4. And while the Rams have losses to the 49ers, Bills and Broncos, they lost 18-16 to Arizona last week. The league's highest-scoring team from a year ago lost despite not allowing a touchdown. The defense has been banged up, and reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn't been sharp, but the Raiders defense allows 27 points per game (27th in NFL). The Vegas offense is sixth in scoring (27.0) and while the Rams are scoring just 22.5 (20th), they have playmakers all over the field. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 48.5 points in 63% of its simulations.

The teams to combine for more than 48.5 points is trading for $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while shares on the point total coming in at fewer than 48.5 are $0.50 each. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Seahawks to win vs. Chiefs ($0.57)

Seattle is the reigning Super Bowl champion, but comes into the Sunday Night Football matchup at 3-3. Kansas City failed to make the playoffs but is 5-0. The Chiefs have been leaning on running back Kenneth Walker III, who was named Super Bowl MVP for the Seahawks last season. The fifth-year pro entered Week 7 leading the NFL with 665 rushing yards and has scored eight total TDs. Patrick Mahomes has been steady in his return from ACL surgery, and Travis Kelce has been making key plays. The Seahawks are turning the ball over at an alarming rate and have major issues at running back and receiver, but they still have one of the league's best defenses. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 57% of its simulations.

Shares on Seattle to win are $0.57 each at Kalshi, while a Kansas City victory is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade on Chiefs-Seahawks using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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