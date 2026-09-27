The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus as a new user after trading $25+. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you get 30 days to play through your $25, not seven like other offers. You also get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday's NFL schedule features games like Texans vs. Colts, Patriots vs. Jaguars and Ravens vs. Cowboys, with Rams vs. Broncos capping the day on Sunday Night Football. Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, is offering shares on whichever teams you like in Sunday's NFL games.

We're breaking down some of the NFL prediction markets available on Kalshi for Sunday, with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and find out where prediction markets are legal before you make any trades on NFL Week 3.

Trading markets for NFL Week 3

Saints to win by more than 3.5 points vs. Raiders ($0.47)

Seahawks to win by more than 7.5 points vs. Commanders ($0.50)

Chiefs to win by more than 3.5 points vs. Dolphins ($0.47)

Saints vs. Raiders predictions

New Orleans and second-year quarterback Tyler Shough are looking to keep boosting their confidence Sunday when they host the Raiders at Caesars Superdome. The Saints have gone down to the wire in both games so far. They fell 31-30 in overtime to the Lions after a failed two-point conversion, then they scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens 24-17 last Sunday. Shough has a league-high 662 passing yards. The Raiders haven't been pushovers, with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing three TD passes in each of the first two games -- victories over the Chargers and Dolphins. The SportsLine model has an "A" grade on New Orleans to win by more than 3 points, as it does so in 58% of its simulations.

The Saints to win by at least 3.5 points is trading for $0.47 per share at Kalshi, while the Raiders to lose by fewer than 3.5 is $0.54. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Seahawks vs. Commanders predictions

Seattle hasn't missed a beat despite missing their starting quarterback. Kenneth Walker is starring for the Chiefs now, and Sam Darnold went down with a glute injury after throwing two passes in the opener. Drew Lock stepped in and has 422 passing yards and four TD passes in the two victories. And most importantly, no interceptions. The Commanders are 0-2 and are averaging 21 points per game over their first two games, which were NFC East losses to the Eagles and Cowboys. Washington lost quarterback Jayden Daniels to another elbow injury last week, one reason the SportsLine model has the Seahawks winning by more than 7.5 points in 62% of its simulations.

Shares on Seattle to win by more than 7.5 points are priced at $0.50 each at Kalshi, while shares on Washington to lose by fewer than 7.5 or win outright are $0.51. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chiefs vs. Dolphins predictions

Walker arrived in K.C. at the perfect time, as the current NFL rushing leader has taken some pressure off quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he comes back from an ACL tear. Mahomes has shown no ill effects so far, accounting for six touchdowns for the 2-0 Chiefs, while Walker has 290 rushing yards. The Dolphins have been about as bad as expected, losing to the Raiders in Week 1 before getting demolished by the 49ers in Week 2. Quarterback Malik Willis has 419 passing yards but has been sacked nine times, while running back De'Von Achane has 159 total yards so far. The SportsLine model has the Chiefs winning by more than 10.5 points in 62% of its simulations.

Shares on Kansas City to win by 10.5 points or more are trading for $0.51 each at Kalshi, while the Dolphins to lose by 10 or fewer is priced at $0.50. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.