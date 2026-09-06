The 2026 NFL season is just days away, and like every new season, there are tons of storylines and lots of questions that need to be answered. The 2026 season wraps up at SoFi Stadium, with the NFL championship set to be decided on Feb. 14, 2027. There are plenty of new faces in the league, including rookies like Jeremiyah Love and Fernando Mendoza, and all eyes are on the Rams with Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald added to the defense. You can make predictions on hundreds of outcomes for the 2026 NFL season, and we're highlighting some of the trades available. Sports fans who want to make NFL predictions at the top prediction market apps can do so with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which provides a $25 sign-up bonus to new users when they trade $25+. Sign up here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. You should also make sure you are eligible by seeing a list of prediction market legal states here.

NFL trading markets (via Kalshi)

Fernando Mendoza first start (Week 1-2 $0.17; Week 3, $0.29)

Jeremiyah Love to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (Yes $0.16, No $0.85)

Josh Allen to win NFL MVP (Yes $0.11, No $0.90)

Aaron Donald to win Comeback Player of the Year (Yes $0.08, No $0.94)

The Raiders will start things off with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, while the No. 1 overall pick will sit and learn. The Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback had a bit of a rough preseason, completing 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards, with one TD and two interceptions. Cousins threw for 1,721 yards in 10 games last season with the Falcons, but the 38-year-old has played only 32 games over his past three seasons. Week 3 is the most likely outcome for Mendoza's debut at Kalshi, with those shares $0.28 each, slightly ahead of Weeks 4, 5 and 6 at $0.28 per share. The least likely scenario is that he doesn't start at all ($0.09), while a start in either of the first two weeks is priced at $0.17 per share.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year race could come down to a pair of former Notre Dame running backs, with Arizona's Jeremiyah Love set as Kalshi's most likely winner. He is priced at $0.16, with former Fighting Irish backfield mate and Seahawks 32nd overall pick Jadarian Price at $0.14. Love rushed for 1,372 yards (6.9 per carry) and had 21 total TDs last season for Notre Dame, while Price had 674 yards (6.0 per attempt) and scored 13 times. Former Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, now with the Titans, is priced at $0.12, while 49ers wideout and former Ole Miss start De'Zhaun Stribling and Medoza are both priced at $0.11 per share.

Josh Allen earned MVP honors in 2024 and has been in the conversation most years since he entered the league in 2018. He and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are both priced at $0.11 per share to take home the 2026 honor. That's just ahead of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ($0.1) and Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert ($0.09). Allen threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 574 rushing yards and 14 TDs on the ground in 2025. Now he has a receiver he hopes he can count on in DJ Moore, who comes over after catching 244 passes and scoring 20 TDs over the past three seasons with the Bears.

The addition of Donald to a Rams defense that also added two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has some folks talking about Los Angeles going undefeated this season. Donald won the DPOY award three times before retiring after the 2023 season. The 35-year-old averaged 10 sacks per season in his first 10 campaigns with the franchise and will be looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for a second time with the Rams. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coming off a torn ACL, is the top choice for Comeback Player of the Year, priced at $0.35 at Kalshi, with new Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray at $0.16 per share and Donald the third most likely to earn the honor at $0.08 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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