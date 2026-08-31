The NFL preseason is in the books, and that means all eyes will turn to Week 1, which will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with the Seattle Seahawks facing the New England Patriots. Sports fans looking to make football predictions for the upcoming season can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. We're looking at season specials and novelty prediction markets for the 2026 season, focusing largely on player statistics and future plans. Sign up here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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NFL trading markets (via Kalshi)

Travis Kelce to announce retirement before 2026-27 season (Yes $0.02, No $0.98)

Luther Burden 150+ receiving yards in a single game (Yes $0.25, No $0.78)

Trevor Lawrence 2+ rushing touchdowns in a single game (Yes $0.33, No $0.69)

Kelce is set to play this season, and he's not given any indication he plans to retire after the campaign. There will likely be another market once the season starts for whether or not the Chiefs tight end makes an announcement but for now, all is quiet here. Kelce knows he's in the spotlight after getting married to Taylor Swift and given how poorly the Chiefs played down the stretch last season, the cloud of retirement would be an unnecessary distraction. Kelce's best days are probably behind him but he should make it through the 2026-27 season without tipping his future plans.

Burden is a popular breakout candidate for the upcoming season, and the Bears second-year receiver is set to have a bigger role. He had some flashes in his rookie season but is now expected to be a prominent player with DJ Moore's departure. Burden had 138 yards in Week 17 against the 49ers a season ago and he's explosive enough to cross the 150-yard mark at some point during this season. The Bears are likely to be involved in some high-scoring games, and Burden just needs one or two plays to make good on this kind of yardage total.

The Jaguars were one of the hottest teams down the stretch in Liam Coen's first season as head coach, and they'll be looking to run it back this year. Trevor Lawrence looked like the franchise quarterback he was expected to be, and more growth is expected to come in Year 2 in Coen's offense. Lawrence had nine rushing touchdowns last season, and he had three games with 2+ rushing touchdowns. Even if some of the designed runs go away, Lawrence is a threat to take off and has proven he can make things happen with his legs. It's not hard to see him get 2+ rushing scores at least once in 2026-27. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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