NFL prediction markets: Will Puka Nacua, Josh Jacobs, George Kittle be available in Week 1 of 2026 season?

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season will begin on Wednesday, September 9, and we're already starting to see questions around the availability of several big-name players. We'll dive into the latest NFL predictions at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, and highlight which trades are worth making with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus when they make $25+ in trades. Sign up here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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NFL trading markets (via Kalshi)

Puka Nacua to play Week 1 ($0.95)

Josh Jacobs to play Week 1 ($0.56)

George Kittle to not play Week 1 ($0.84)

The NFL announced some suspensions ahead of the regular season, with the most notable being Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. The league will likely have more announcements in the coming weeks about potential offseason discipline, and two players are worth looking out for here.

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua has had an eventful offseason, and he's also dealing with a groin injury in training camp. Nacua has looked the part for Los Angeles, and while the injury is not expected to keep him off the field, there were some other incidents that could sideline the receiver for Week 1. The NFL usually waits for the legal process to play out before handing out suspensions, so Nacua will likely avoid Week 1 discipline. However, there could be something coming later in the season.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is facing a similar situation, though the Packers have largely refrained from commenting on his legal troubles. Jacobs is also dealing with an injury but he was unlikely to take meaningful reps in the preseason anyway. It's important to note that Jacobs hasn't been formally charged with anything, so the NFL is unlikely to intervene here. If he's good to go on the injury front, he'll suit up in Week 1 against the Vikings.

Kittle is targeting a Week 1 return after suffering a torn Achilles in January. The 49ers tight end is reportedly going to return to practice soon, so that's a step in the right direction to him taking the field. Kittle is surely going to avoid the PUP list and be back within the first four weeks of the season, but there's no market on Kalshi for that trade. Given Kittle's injury history and San Francisco's general injury concerns, I ultimately think the team leans toward Kittle not being on the flight to Australia for Week 1 against the Rams. The tight end should be good to go for Week 2. Trade on Nacua and Jacobs to play in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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