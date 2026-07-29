NFL predictions on Kalshi: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Mahomes' Week 1 status, Nabers' return, more

While the start of the 2026 NFL season is still more than a month away, training camps are opening up across the league as teams begin to prepare for the campaign. There are several major storylines fans will be monitoring and we'll head to Kalshi, one of the prominent prediction market apps, to highlight trades surrounding those developments. If you're interested in trading on Kalshi for the 2026 NFL season, use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades. Sign up for Kalshi here:

For the full terms and conditions of the promo offer, visit our Kalshi promo code review page.

NFL trading markets (via Kalshi)

Patrick Mahomes to be Chiefs starting QB in Week 1 ($0.92)

Malik Nabers to return before Week 4 ($0.99)

Kirk Cousins to be Raiders starting QB in Week 1 ($0.94)

Two of the biggest questions entering offseason workouts were injury related with Mahomes and Nabers. The Chiefs have cleared their quarterback to practice, and Mahomes has looked quite mobile in practice footage. That doesn't mean there isn't work to be done, but the quarterback is on track to play in Week 1. The NFL has scheduled the Chiefs to play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1, which suggests the league and its media partners also believe Mahomes will be good to go for the start of the season.

Nabers' situation is slightly trickier as the receiver recovers from a torn ACL, but the Giants have said he's expected to avoid the PUP list. That would mean New York believes Nabers won't miss the four games required for anyone on the PUP list. At the moment, everything points to Nabers playing in Week 1 but we're not losing much by taking a couple of extra weeks in this market.

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Cousins will be the starting quarterback in training camp ahead of No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, but reps might still be split among the two passers. Las Vegas is not a Super Bowl threat and the priority is making sure Mendoza develops without setbacks. Cousins showed he can operate an offense smoothly down the stretch last season with the Falcons, and the Raiders have enough competence on that side of the ball to wait a few weeks before giving Mendoza the keys. Barring an injury or a seismic shift in planning, Cousins is set to be the Week 1 starter for Las Vegas. Trade on Mahomes to play Week 1 and Nabers to return before Week 4 with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500:

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