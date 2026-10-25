The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday is another busy day of NFL action with 11 games on the docket for Week 7. One notable game sees the Los Angeles Rams trying to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders. A Rams win is trading at $0.66 per share at Polymarket, and a Raiders win is $0.34. The $0.66 price per share equates to a 66% probability of Los Angeles winning in the latest Rams vs. Raiders odds. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Sunday's Week 7 slate, we're going to look at some of the best trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps, for some of the top games of the day, including Rams vs. Raiders. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

NFL Week 7 predictions

Vikings to win by more than 6.5 points vs. Colts ($0.48)

Raiders to win vs. Rams ($0.34)

Lions to win vs. Packers ($0.62)

Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Vikings to win by more than 6.5 vs. Colts ($0.48 per share)

The Vikings are a perfect 5-0 to start 2026 while the Colts are 2-4 after falling to the then-winless Titans last week. Minnesota has gotten off to such a great start thanks to the defense, which is the best in the NFL in points per game allowed. Indianapolis is 14th in points per game on offense, but the defense is 27th in points allowed per contest. The team could look much different over the next few weeks after general manager Chris Ballard was fired earlier this week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, thinks the Vikings will have no problem with the Colts as they win by more than 6.5 points in 57% of simulations. Minnesota winning by more than 6.5 points is $0.48 per share at Polymarket, and it losing by less than 6.5 points, or winning, is $0.52. Make NFL trades and receive a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders to win vs. Rams ($0.34 per share)

The Rams and Raiders are each in the midst of skids with Los Angeles having dropped two in a row and Vegas riding a three-game losing streak. The Rams' first three losses came to teams that are a combined 15-3 on the year, but they're coming off an 18-16 loss to Arizona in which the Cardinals kicked six field goals for the win. Despite sitting in the top five in yards per game, Los Angeles is 20th in scoring offense. The Raiders quietly are a top-10 scoring team this year behind Kirk Cousins and new head coach Klint Kubiak, but the defense has been a problem, allowing 30, 45 and 33 points over this losing streak. Vegas lost two of those games by just three points, however. The SportsLine model has the Raiders winning 40% of the time, and a Vegas win is trading at $0.34 per share at Polymarket. A Rams win is priced at $0.66 at Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lions to win vs. Packers ($0.62)

Two NFC North rivals clash with the Lions hosting the Packers in Week 7. Detroit is fresh off a bye week and enters the weekend 3-2. The Packers are 4-2 and have won three straight games as the offense has started to come around while the defense, after a bad showing against Atlanta in Week 3, has given up just 11.3 points per game over the last three weeks. The Lions have one of the top offenses in the NFL, but their defense has really struggled. The Packers' passing game has been relied upon a lot with the run game lagging behind, but Green Bay is expected to have Josh Jacobs back at running back this week. Detroit wins in 61% of SportsLine simulations, and a Lions win is $0.62 at Polymarket. A Packers win is trading at $0.38. Make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.